Experts make their Week 8 predictions

Here are the picks for Week 8 of the high school football season from the experts:

Aaron Coe | Herald Sports Editor

Mountlake Terrace over Edmonds-Woodway

Glacier Peak over Jackson

Arlington over Mariner

Lake Stevens over Kamiak

Snohomish over Marysville Getchell (KRKO radio)

Stanwood over Mount Vernon

Meadowdale over Monroe

Shorewood over Shorecrest

Bellingham over Marsyville Pilchuck

Lynden over Lakewood

King’s over Lakeside (Seattle)

Granite Falls over Cedar Park Christian (Bothell)

Tulalip Heritage over Neah Bay

Everett over Cascade

Annie Wright over Lynnwood

Darrington over Concrete

Bellevue Christian over Sultan

Last week’s record: 14-2

Season record: 99-26

— — — — — —

Tom Lafferty | KRKO Radio

Mountlake Terrace over Edmonds-Woodway

Glacier Peak over Jackson

Arlington over Mariner

Lake Stevens over Kamiak

Snohomish over Marysville Getchell (KRKO radio)

Stanwood over Mount Vernon

Meadowdale over Monroe

Shorewood over Shorecrest

Bellingham over Marsyville Pilchuck

Lynden over Lakewood

King’s over Lakeside (Seattle)

Granite Falls over Cedar Park Christian (Bothell)

Neah Bay over Tulalip Heritage

Everett over Cascade

Annie Wright over Lynnwood

Darrington over Concrete

Bellevue Christian over Sultan

Last week’s record: 15-1

Season record: 94-31

— — — — — —

Steve Willits | Co-Host Prep Sports Weekly

Mountlake Terrace over Edmonds-Woodway

Glacier Peak over Jackson

Arlington over Mariner

Lake Stevens over Kamiak

Snohomish over Marysville Getchell (KRKO radio)

Stanwood over Mount Vernon

Meadowdale over Monroe

Shorewood over Shorecrest

Bellingham over Marsyville Pilchuck

Lynden over Lakewood

King’s over Lakeside (Seattle)

Granite Falls over Cedar Park Christian (Bothell)

Tulalip Heritage over Neah Bay

Everett over Cascade

Annie Wright over Lynnwood

Darrington over Concrete

Sultan over Bellevue Christian

Last week’s record: 13-3

Season record: 99-26