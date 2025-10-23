Experts make their Week 8 predictions
Published 6:30 am Thursday, October 23, 2025
Here are the picks for Week 8 of the high school football season from the experts:
Aaron Coe | Herald Sports Editor
Mountlake Terrace over Edmonds-Woodway
Glacier Peak over Jackson
Arlington over Mariner
Lake Stevens over Kamiak
Snohomish over Marysville Getchell (KRKO radio)
Stanwood over Mount Vernon
Meadowdale over Monroe
Shorewood over Shorecrest
Bellingham over Marsyville Pilchuck
Lynden over Lakewood
King’s over Lakeside (Seattle)
Granite Falls over Cedar Park Christian (Bothell)
Tulalip Heritage over Neah Bay
Everett over Cascade
Annie Wright over Lynnwood
Darrington over Concrete
Bellevue Christian over Sultan
Last week’s record: 14-2
Season record: 99-26
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Tom Lafferty | KRKO Radio
Mountlake Terrace over Edmonds-Woodway
Glacier Peak over Jackson
Arlington over Mariner
Lake Stevens over Kamiak
Snohomish over Marysville Getchell (KRKO radio)
Stanwood over Mount Vernon
Meadowdale over Monroe
Shorewood over Shorecrest
Bellingham over Marsyville Pilchuck
Lynden over Lakewood
King’s over Lakeside (Seattle)
Granite Falls over Cedar Park Christian (Bothell)
Neah Bay over Tulalip Heritage
Everett over Cascade
Annie Wright over Lynnwood
Darrington over Concrete
Bellevue Christian over Sultan
Last week’s record: 15-1
Season record: 94-31
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Steve Willits | Co-Host Prep Sports Weekly
Mountlake Terrace over Edmonds-Woodway
Glacier Peak over Jackson
Arlington over Mariner
Lake Stevens over Kamiak
Snohomish over Marysville Getchell (KRKO radio)
Stanwood over Mount Vernon
Meadowdale over Monroe
Shorewood over Shorecrest
Bellingham over Marsyville Pilchuck
Lynden over Lakewood
King’s over Lakeside (Seattle)
Granite Falls over Cedar Park Christian (Bothell)
Tulalip Heritage over Neah Bay
Everett over Cascade
Annie Wright over Lynnwood
Darrington over Concrete
Sultan over Bellevue Christian
Last week’s record: 13-3
Season record: 99-26