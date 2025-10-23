Freshmen lead Bearcats past Snohomish

Prep girls soccer roundup for Thursday, Oct. 23:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A/2A North

Monroe 2, Snohomish 1 (OT)

MONROE — A group of standout freshmen Bearcats handed Snohomish its first league loss of the season. Finley Greear scored a golden goal on an assist from fellow freshman Kiana Landerdahl with less than a minute remaining in overtime. Trailing 1-0 in the second half, Greear assisted Mckenzie Allen in the 68th minute for Monroe, which pulled even with the Panthers at 8-1-0 atop the league while improving to 9-4-1. For Snohomish (11-3-1), Danica Avalos scored on a cross from Annie VanAssche in the fifth minute.

“Our keeper, junior Brooke Parkinson, had some critical saves throughout the game,” Bearcats coach Erika Newhouse said via email.

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Stanwood 2, Everett 1

Marysville Pilchuck 1, Marysville Getchell 0

Wesco 3A/2A South

Archbishop Murphy 1, Mountlake Terrace 0

LYNNWOOD — Archbishop Murphy (10-2-3 overall, 8-2-2 league) clinched the league title thanks to a goal from Laura Anderson, who was assisted by Julianne Buchan. Goalie Elle Kahn recorded her ninth shutout of the season for the Wildcats. Jordyn Stokes made seven saves in goal for the Hawks (4-9-3, 2-7-3).

Meadowdale 2, Shorecrest 2

SHORELINE — Meadowdale (8-5-2 overall, 5-4-2 league) owned the first half thanks to goals from Saylor Echelberger and Duce Alvarez. Olivia Taylor took over the second half with two goals as Shorecrest (8-3-4, 6-2-3) pulled off a draw. Sienna Muoio and Kai Johnson each assisted a Taylor goal.

Shorewood 14, Lynnwood 0

Wesco 4A

Kamiak 2, Glacier Peak 0

SNOHOMISH — Mikayla Fortier scored twice to lead the Knights (11-4-0 overall, 8-3-0 league). Glacier Peak dropped to 5-6-3, 5-3-3.

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Lake Stevens 8, Cascade 1

Arlington 4, Mariner 0

Northwest

Ferndale 4, Lakewood 0

Non-league

Edmonds-Woodway 3, Jackson 1

EDMONDS — Janie Hanson tallied a goal and an assist for the Warriors (9-3-3 overall). Audrey Rothmeir and Lily Frank each scored for Edmonds-Woodway, and Harper Funston added an assist. Warriors goalie Morgan Smith made six saves. Jackson dropped to 9-5-1.