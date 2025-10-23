Panthers win league titles in singles and doubles

Prep boys tennis roundup for Thursday, Oct. 23:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A North Tournament

Players from Stanwood, Monroe, Snohomish, Marysville Getchell and Everett participated. The tournament was fully completed due to rain.

Completed matches:

Singles

Championship match: Fawcett (Sn) def. Peixoto (St) 6-0, 6-2.

Third place: Lamb (St) def. Russell (E) 7-5, 6-0.

Fifth place: Rouse (E) def. Allison (Sn) 6-1, 6-7 (1), 6-3.

Doubles

Championship match: Woolley-Van Assche (Sn) def. Moores-Graafstra (Sn) 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Consolation Reep-Requa (St) def. Brunni-Brunni (E) 7-5, 1-6, 6-1.

Malagon-Shipley (M) def. Zill-Cabe (St) 6-0, 6-1.

Third place: Reep-Requa (St) by virtue of previous win vs opponent.

Fourth place: Malagon-Shipley (Mo).

Fifth place match: Brunni-Brunni (E) def. Cabe-Zill (St) 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-3.