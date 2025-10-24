Schwab: 7 million American demonstrators can’t be wrong

By Sid Schwab / Herald Columnist

Around 4,000 people showed up to our Everett “No Kings” rally, including, unexpectedly, Gov. Bob Ferguson. He’s a good speaker. My favorite sign: “No Faux King way, Donald.” And thank you to the people who recognized me somehow and urged me to continue writing. I guess I will.

Seven million people, it’s estimated, participated in rallies around the country. Like Everett’s, there was peace, fellowship, American flags and humor, along with properly serious concern demanded by the threats we all face — even MAGA, yet to recognize it — from Donald Trump and the presidents over him, Stephen Miller and Russell Vought.

What, if anything, did this massive, much bigger than last time, nationwide turnout accomplish? Maybe it won’t immediately bend the arc of history toward justice. But it’s not nothing that those patriotic rallies showed what a profligate liar is Holy Mike Johnson, who speaks directly with God in Heaven but will, if the Ten Commandments mean anything, spend eternity elsewhere, alongside Trump. “Hate America,” he called the rallies, which were, demonstrably, the opposite. There’s nothing more pro-America than “No Kings.” It is, after all, the force behind America’s birth.

It must have infuriated every high-level Republican, including Trump and his aforementioned manipulators, that there was virtually no violence. Smarmy, condescending Mike, trusting trusters to trust him trustingly, attempted to dismiss it all, but ended up embarrassing himself (YouTube: tinyurl.com/straw4u). One sad lady wrote online that she showed up somewhere in her MAGA hat, hoping to provoke post-worthy video of nasty reactions but was, instead, ignored. In Portland, filming the results for propaganda in Noemansland, ICE agitated the crowd until there were a few arrests (Facebook: tinyurl.com/2provoke).

Trump, whose ig-Nobel Mideast ceasefire lasted less than a week, and whose lies include not damaging the White House with his self-aggrandizing, bloated blight of a ballroom (USAToday: tinyurl.com/downwhite), lowered to the occasion by posting an AI-generated video of himself flying a fighter jet, wearing a crown (take that, libs!), dumping excrement on protesting Americans (Metro: tinyurl.com/crapPOTUS). MAGA, no doubt, found it hilarious and affirming: the “president” of their prayers, heir to sacrifices patriotic Americans have made since our founding to preserve America’s most treasured values. A “president” they believe to be sent by God, evacuating his bowels on Constitutional rights. But that’s why they love him.

To marchers in the millions, and millions of other unFoxified Americans, though, it confirms what an infantile, mortifying, unfit leader MAGA has saddled us with. And reinforces the importance of saying so. Meanwhile, seeing their lies falsified in real time, right-wing media filled the air with actual b.s. (YouTube: tinyurl.com/rwbs4u).

An entire book could be written about the last couple of weeks. If it weren’t already taken, it should be titled “The Book of Revelation.” For it was revealed that there are still good people in our country, committed to defying Trump’s burgeoning autocracy. And we were shown what a puerile, unwell man he is. Not that most of us didn’t already know.

Also revealed was how far our morally deficient vice president will go to defend “Young Republicans” who exchanged hundreds of vile, racist, antisemitic messages (Politico: tinyurl.com/2bMAGA). Rejecting the opportunity to say there’s no place for that in his party, Vance passed them off as young kids joking around, characterizing objections to their Trumpified hate as “pearl clutching.” Those “kids” were in their 30s. Some had had leadership roles in what remains of the Republican Party. Without doubt, they reflect what Trump’s party currently encompasses and excuses. Do they represent its future, too? Against accumulating evidence, all of America must hope not.

After those Vancy-pants deplorables were dragged into the light, there was revelation and irony in Trump’s crucifixated spokesblond claiming Democrats cater to Hamas terrorists, illegals and criminals (Independent: tinyurl.com/whoRds). Same with Trump commuting the sentence of fellow felon, election denier and mulitplicitous scammer, George Santos. They’re brothers in harms. Lie and commit violence for Trump, get commutations and pardons (Daily Beast: tinyurl.com/goodguy4u). Tell the truth about him, get indicted, as it is foretold: “… behold, the devil shall cast some of you into prison.” (Revelation 2:10)

For those who hadn’t yet borne witness, last week also saw Trump’s obeisance to Valdimir Putin reconfirmed. After a phone call between the two, having previously announced his intention to send more Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, Taco Trump (Delaware Online: tinyurl.com/2taco4u) low-tailed it back to no missiles and Russia keeping the territory it stole. Then he treated Ukraine’s President Zelensky even worse than last time (Express: tinyurl.com/scream2u). Because of an un-arted deal, his announced meeting with Putin and Hungary’s Viktor Orban might not happen; but Trump’s envy of dictators’ unrestrained power and his, uh, flexibility in their presence remain undisguisable.

Having no positive agenda except for rewarding their affluent sponsors and harming everyone else by cutting needed “Democratic” projects (Substack: tinyurl.com/noblue4u), Trump, Vance, Johnson, and all other congressional Republicans know they have no compelling response to the spirit of the “No Kings” marchers and the millions of others who agree with them. So they lie and threaten (BlueSky: tinyurl.com/nokinglies).

In time, lies are revealed and threats are withstood. Last Saturday, 7 million Americans showed they aren’t among the deceived. It’s a hopeful start.

Email Sid Schwab at columnsid@gmail.com.