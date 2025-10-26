Everett School Board

Jackson Laurence well qualified

I’m writing to express my enthusiastic support for Anna Marie Jackson Laurence for her campaign for the Everett School Board, Position 3. A strong advocate for equitable education, Anna Marie brings the vision, experience and heart that our schools need.

I’m also writing out of concern surrounding this year’s school board race. Several political action committees (PACs), funded by a wealthy and disgruntled family of a former student in the district, want to influence the outcome of this year’s school board race with a smear campaign against Laurence. She has been targeted with misleading attack ads designed to distract voters from the real issues facing students and educators. These attacks seek to punish board members like Laurence who were not even serving at the time the alleged incident occurred to this family.

Anna Marie is a champion for students, families, and educators. Her deep commitment to inclusive policies, transparent leadership, and academic excellence uniquely qualifies her for the board. She understands the challenges facing our schools and has the courage to address them head-on, with compassion and clarity.

In a time when public education faces complex pressures, we need leaders like Anna Marie, grounded in integrity and driven by purpose. Please join me in voting for Anna Marie Jackson Laurence for the Everett School Board. Let’s reject the shameful tactics of one wealthy family. Let’s invest in leadership that puts students first and builds a stronger future for Everett.

Gregory Hauth

Everett