Everett School Board

Tom Clarke best for Pos. 3

One of the things that impressed me when I first met Tom Clarke was his passion and commitment to ensure that all students, regardless of who they are or where they come from are treated equally and with the same respect as any other student.

For him, diversity, equity and inclusion are a part of who he is and what he advocates for and not just a bunch of impressive words written as a part of the school board’s mission statement. Another thing that earned my respect and belief that Tom is by far the best candidate for Position 3 of the Everett School Board, is his willingness to listen to everyone’s concerns without prejudice. Tom is the type of person who won’t go along with the status quo just because it’s convenient or that it’s “just how we do things around here.”

Tom Clarke is the real deal, who truly cares about the quality of education and safety of all students as well as how it affects their parents and the community as a whole. These, among other things, are why I’m asking you to vote for Tom Clarke.

Rod Amburgy

Everett