Herald endorsements

Editorial board’s opinions valued

We’ve been Everett Herald subscribers for more than 35 years, through ownership changes, newsroom cuts, and the move from print to digital. Through it all, The Herald has remained a trusted local voice that takes the time to explain why it endorses candidates, something we need now more than ever.

Endorsements aren’t “unfair” or “manipulative.” They’re editorial opinions, clearly labeled as such, just like letters to the editor. Readers can agree, disagree or ignore them entirely. That’s called having a choice.

It’s easy to take local journalism for granted until it’s gone. The Herald has weathered a lot to keep informing this community. Instead of accusing it of “abusing power,” maybe we should be grateful it still has the courage — and the staff — to express one.

Dirk and Liz Emerson

Bothell