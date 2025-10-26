Monroe Mayor

Cudaback prepared for work

My choice for the next mayor of Monroe is Patsy Cudaback. I have known her for more than 20 years as a friend and as a boss. I was very fortunate to be part of her team as she led the effort to open the Monroe/Sky Valley Family YMCA.

Having continued to be closely associated with the Y since then, I have observed Patsy employ her strong leadership, fiscal management skills, and passion for strong communities to continue on to increasing levels of responsibility in the YMCA of Snohomish County, now serving as Chief Operating Officer. Under her leadership, I have watched the organization increase its scope of service to Snohomish County communities and witnessed each of the seven YMCAs become more vibrant in its offerings and service to families, adults, children, and seniors. In short, her mission is to help people make their lives better.

Patsy can do the same for Monroe as our Mayor. She served 12 years on the Monroe City Council, so she knows the workings of our government well. She has everything it takes to be a strong leader for Monroe, among many attributes, a positive approach to challenges, a can-do, upbeat attitude, inclusiveness, and the desire to help Monroe become an even better place to live and thrive. I urge you to vote Patsy Cudaback!

Sally King

Monroe