Add name to petition to impeach President Trump

Impeach Trump

Add name to petition for action

Donald Trump has violated the Constitution and committed myriad high crimes and misdemeanors, any one of which should have been his political downfall. But, like a satellite in orbit, he does not fall because he so rapidly moves the gravity of public attention to his next outrageous news-grabbing antic.

His 60 frivolous court cases claiming fraud in the 2020 election gave way to the Jan. 6 coup attempt which gave way to his theft of government documents and then his tawdry sexual exploits and illegal business practices. The court cases were damaging because they held public attention on a single transgression for a while. That is exactly what will ultimately bring him down.

But the Supreme Court has granted him immunity from prosecution in the courts. So the only option left is impeachment. Whether or not it results in his conviction and removal from office, impeachment can focus the public’s attention long enough for it to respond appropriately to Trump’s outrageous assaults on our Democracy. If we don’t object to these abuses, we normalize them.

The impeachment clause of the Constitution is there to protect us from would-be tyrants. Either we use it or lose it. We must demand that Congress launch impeachments in response to the now 25 well-documented impeachable offenses identified by Free Speech for People at www.impeachtrumpagain.org. Go and read them. Then be courageous. Join the over 1 million citizens who have signed the petition demanding that Congress impeach Trump again (and again if necessary) to save our Democracy.

Ken Dammand

Tulalip