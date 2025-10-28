Monroe house fire displaces six residents and eight dogs Tuesday morning

Firefighters extinguished an early morning house fire that displaced six residents and eight dogs on Tuesday in Monroe.

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Firefighters rescue six husky puppies and two adult huskies from an early morning house fire on Tuesday in Monroe. (Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue)

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Firefighters respond to a house fire that engulfed the home and a nearby fifth wheel trailer on Tuesday in Monroe. (Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue)

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Firefighters extinguished an early morning house fire that displaced six residents and eight dogs on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, in Monroe, Washington. (Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue)

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EVERETT — A Monroe family woke to flickering lights and the sounds and smells of flames during a house fire that displaced six residents and eight dogs Tuesday morning.

Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in the 18900 block of 208th Place Southeast near High Rock Road, according to a Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue social media post. Upon arrival, fire crews found the residents had already evacuated the home and flames were consuming a large portion of the structure.

Due to a lack of nearby fire hydrants, crews requested water tenders from Snohomish County Fire District No. 4 and Duvall Fire, the post said.

Flames had engulfed a fifth wheel trailer and the residence as firefighters began fighting the fire, the post said. While a primary search confirmed the occupants had escaped, firefighters rescued and reunited six husky puppies and two adult huskies with the family.

No working smoke alarms were audible upon the firefighters’ arrival, the post said. Snohomish County Public Utility District responded to assess electrical hazards, but severe property damage prevented a complete inspection.

The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. The home is considered a loss, the post said.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist with shelter and the family’s essential needs, the post said. No injuries were reported.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan