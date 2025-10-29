Tall buildings for Lake Stevens project will block mountain views

I have read of a proposal to add buildings and parking at a site on 20th Street NE in Lake Stevens, after removing the current coffee shop at the same location. I share great concern over the height of these buildings.

These buildings would not only exceed the height of all surrounding structures, but they would also obstruct the cherished views of the forest and mountains that are a defining feature of our community.

The natural landscape plays a vital role in our quality of life, offering a sense of connection to the natural world. The construction of these buildings threatens to erase that benefit for all of Lake Stevens whose views will be permanently blocked.

Moreover, the height and scale of the proposed development are out of character with the existing neighborhood. Such disproportionate structures would harm the architectural harmony of the area and potentially set a precedent for further overdevelopment.

Already the majestic view of the mountain range was lost when the buildings were built off Soper Hill. It was profoundly sad to see yet another tall building that replaced the stunning view of the mountains.

Is it Lake Stevens’ goal to remove every amazing view of the incredible surrounding nature? A four-story high building in the heart of Lake Stevens is an eyesore no one wants. I support growth in my city, but growth that should not compete with the neighboring natural areas, and should, instead, complement it.

We are not Seattle. We are Lake Stevens! Our city is adorned by a lake, forest and snow covered mountains. We have a history of celebrating that relationship.

I urge reconsideration or revision of the project in a way that respects the existing community character and preserves our access to the natural beauty that surrounds us.

Maria Daly

Lake Stevens