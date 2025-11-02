State initiatives: Treat signature gatherers with respect

Washington’s initiative process gives citizens the power to propose laws and hold government accountable, a right that should never depend on politics or fear.

Recent harassment and intimidation of signature gatherers are deeply troubling. Every Washingtonian deserves to participate safely in our democratic process.

While state law already prohibits interference, recent events show that enforcement can be unclear in practice.

That’s why I’m preparing updated legislation to strengthen protections for signature gatherers and make the law more enforceable.

As I finalize this proposal, I’m reaching out to law enforcement statewide for their input. Their experience in the field will help ensure the law works; protecting both citizens’ rights and officers’ ability to uphold them.

Defending the people’s voice isn’t partisan; it’s essential to democracy.

Jeff Wilson,

state senator

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