First case in Washington during listeria outbreak is in Snohomish County

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

EVERETT — Health Department officials have confirmed a Snohomish County resident is among those affected in a multistate listeria outbreak, a press release said.

The woman’s identity is being withheld for privacy. She was hospitalized early October, is now recovering and is the only person in Washington state connected to the outbreak, which has been under investigation since August 2024.

So far, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 27 cases across 18 states with six deaths. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service are also investigating.

Listeria monocytogenes is a serious bacterial infection linked to contaminated food products. The current outbreak is linked specifically to prepared pasta meals.

Listeriosis, the disease caused by the bacteria, can feature symptoms including fever, muscle aches, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. It is especially harmful to people 65 and older, people with a weakened immune system and pregnant women. In severe cases, symptoms include debilitating headaches, confusion, seizures or loss of balance.

Call a healthcare provider if you have any of these symptoms after eating any of the recalled items.

The recalled items distributed in Washington:

Sold at Sprouts Farmers Market:Sprouts Farmers Market Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad – product use by dates Oct. 10 to Oct. 29.

Sold at Walmart, Fred Meyer or QFC:Home Chef Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo 12.5-oz – best-by date of June 19, 2025 or prior.

Kroger stores recalled deli bowtie and penne pasta salads – sold on Aug. 29, 2025 thru Oct. 2, 2025.

Marketside Linguine with Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce 12-oz. – best if used by dates of Sept. 22, 2025; Sept. 24, 2025; Sept. 25, 2025; Sept. 29, 2025; Sept. 30, 2025; and Oct. 01, 2025.

Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine 12.3-oz – best-by date of June 26, 2025 or before; and 32.8-oz – best-by date of June 27, 2025 or before.

Consumers are advised not to eat any of the recalled items — throw them away or return them to the store where purchased. Also, clean any refrigerators, containers and surfaces they may have touched. For more information visit doh.wa.gov/you-and-your-family/food-safety/recalls.

To prevent Listeriosis infection:Avoid unpasteurized (raw) milk or foods made from unpasteurized milk.

Thoroughly cook raw meat, such as beef, pork or poultry.

Wash raw vegetables thoroughly before eating.

Keep uncooked meats separate from vegetables, cooked foods and ready-to-eat foods.

Wash hands, knives and cutting boards after handling uncooked foods.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay