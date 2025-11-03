Trump using shutdown to his own ends

President Trump orchestrated an impasse that has resulted in the government shutdown that he is using to his own ends.

Earlier in the year he made sure his “Big Beautiful Bill” passed with no negotiation with the Democrats in the House or Senate. Democrats would have insisted at the time to negotiate what they are asking for now. However, the only negotiations back then were between the White House and Republicans in Congress with all of them afraid they would get primaried if they didn’t fall in line.

The shutdown now plays into Trump’s trademark TV line “You’re fired,” where the employees can’t continue to go to a job with no pay and have to seek income elsewhere, and Trump can terminate them when they don’t show up. (Would you continue to work where the CEO has indicated there probably will not be back pay if you were furloughed?)

Taxpayers are now finding out that government services are necessary, and that government support for their needs such as medical (ACA) and food (SNAP) are dire needs. Nothing has gone down in price and businesses and communities that rely to any degree on government employees’ spending have yet to feel the full effects of the shutdown which will come two weeks from now with no more government paychecks. The full effects of tariffs have not been added in yet, which are not separately disclosed like sales taxes, on completed goods imported, or goods manufactured here with imported tariffed raw materials or components, but will be in your final price.

Bill Severson

Stanwood