Why has GOP remained silent in face of shutdown?

So, let’s get this straight: We are currently in a government shutdown, federal employees continue to lose their jobs at the whim of President Trump, and now we learn he is using this time to demolish the East Wing of the White House!

Wake up GOP! Why are you all remaining silent? Do you really support what he is doing? What is his intent on getting the government up and running? Is he meeting with members of Congress to come to an agreement? Apparently, no plans! He was videotaped when interviewed about his recent events, his comment was that the tearing down of the East Wing was “music to his ears”! What’s next? The rest of the White House? Are you aware that citizens are losing their homes due to the loss of their jobs? And grocery prices rise so that the food lines at the food banks are getting longer. How much longer do we have to deal with this dictator?

Is there any Republican in Congress or elected office that will say “Enough”?

I’m fed up with the silence of the GOP.

Dottie Villesvik

Everett