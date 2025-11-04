Exclude talking points in reporting of drug, gun indictments

I urge everyone I know to support local news outlets such as The Herald, where I’m sure the staff does its best with the few resources that corporate owners provide.

That said, I am reconsidering my stance that The Herald is a source of unbiased news. I’m appalled to see recent law enforcement articles serve as conduits for the presidential administration’s talking points. The latest such story, (“Five Snohomish men named in drug and gun trafficking indictments,” The Herald, Oct. 30) references efforts “to repel the invasion of illegal immigration.” Yes, the article makes clear that this is a quote from a release. But the phrase is also unnecessary, highly partisan and unchallenged. I would be equally upset if the party in question was different.

If Herald reporters don’t have the benefit of copy editors, it should at least have a policy that information passed along to readers must be confined to facts.

Julie Titone

Everett