Hoffman continues lead over Redmon in mayor race

EVERETT — Aaron Hoffman extends his lead in the Snohomish mayor race over incumbent Linda Redmon, and Anup Deol leads incumbent Karen Guzak for the Position 7 seat on the City Council, early results showed.

Mayor

Chief financial officer and business owner Aaron Hoffman continues to extend his lead in the Snohomish mayoral race over incumbent Linda Redmon, results on Thursday showed.

Hoffman led with 52.5% of the vote. He owns Snohomish’s Sprig Beauty Co. with his wife and is the chief financial officer of Shelford Fisheries, based out of Mill Creek. His main priorities include finding a more cost-effective solution for the city campus, improving permitting processes, and community outreach, he said in an email in October.

Redmon received 47.4% of the vote. She was elected mayor in 2021 after serving one term on the Snohomish City Council. She owns Redmon Psychological Services with her husband. Her main priorities include addressing the 100-year-old city infrastructure, public safety and continuing to improve communication with the public, she told The Herald in October.

As of Tuesday, Hoffman raised $42,945 in campaign contributions, according to state filings. Redmon raised $23,671.

Council Position 4

Incumbent Tom Merrill is likely to retain the Position 4 seat on the Snohomish City Council over challenger Randall Marrs, results on Thursday showed.

Merrill led with 53.4% of the vote. He was first elected to the City Council in 2017. He is an elected member of the Community Transit Board of Directors and worked as an information technology executive for 35 years. His priorities include managing money smartly while upgrading the city’s utilities and civic campus, keeping housing costs down and promoting community policing, he told The Herald in October.

Marrs received 46.6% of the vote. He is a retired police detective and Army veteran. His priorities include fixing aging infrastructure, growing the city, public safety and reducing fees, taxes and government spending.

Merrill and Marrs both opted for mini reporting, meaning campaign contributions do not need to be reported if less than $7,000 is raised and spent.

Position 5

Incumbent David Flynn is likely to be reelected to the Position 5 seat on the Snohomish City Council over challenger Fred Gaitan, results on Thursday showed.

Flynn led with 52.7% of the vote. He was elected to the City Council in 2021 and works as a commercial contractor. His priorities include improving the sewer system and sidewalks on First Street, working within current budgets and connecting with the public.

Gaitan received 47.3% of the vote. He worked for 35 years in retail management and became a senior account executive for United Way of Snohomish County after retirement. His priorities include maintaining a safe and welcoming city, stopping the civic campus project and preserving Snohomish’s small-town identity.

As of Tuesday, Flynn had raised $2,020 in campaign contributions. Gaitan opted for mini reporting, meaning campaign contributions do not need to be reported if less than $7,000 is raised and spent.

Position 6

Software engineer Gabe Jacobs continues his lead for the Position 6 seat over business owner Bill Webster, results on Thursday showed.

Jacobs led with 55.5% of the vote. He has worked for 25 years as a software engineer. His priorities include finding a more affordable alternative to the new civic campus, fixing permitting issues and preventing increases in water and sewer rates, he told The Herald in October.

Webster received 45.5% of the vote. He was the Snohomish Chamber of Commerce president in 2024 and owns a local painting business. His priorities include fixing parking issues on First Street, public safety and conscientious city growth while maintaining the town’s charm, he told The Herald in October.

As of Tuesday, Webster had raised $2,645 in campaign contributions. Jacobs opted for mini reporting, meaning campaign contributions do not need to be reported if less than $7,000 is raised and spent.

Position 7

Optometrist Anup Deol extended her lead over incumbent Karen Guzak for the Position 7 seat, results on Thursday showed.

Deol led with 53.2% of the vote. She is the chief executive and financial officer of Eyecare Center of Snohomish and is on the Washington State Board of Optometry. Her priorities include improving the city’s infrastructure in a financially sustainable way, maintain the town’s charm while allowing for affordable generational living and establishing complete government transparency, she told The Herald in October.

Guzak received 46.4% of the vote. She was first elected to the City Council in 2007 and served three terms. She was reelected again in 2021. She owns a yoga studio and works as an artist. Her priorities include advocating for the new civic campus and the First Street Master Plan, preserving the town’s history while promoting economic development and reducing costs while upgrading necessary services.

As of Tuesday, Guzak had raised $2,625 in campaign contributions. Deol opted for mini reporting, meaning campaign contributions do not need to be reported if less than $7,000 is raised and spent.

The election results will be certified on Nov. 25.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay