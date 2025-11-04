Second-half onslaught sends Shorewood soccer to state

Shorewood’s Rilan Fly and Maily Fly smile after beating Mountlake Terrace in the 3A district game on Oct. 30 in Shoreline. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Shorewood’s Rilan Fly and Maily Fly smile after beating Mountlake Terrace in the 3A district game on Oct. 30, 2025 in Shoreline, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep girls soccer roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 4:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

3A District 1 Tournament (winner to state)

No. 6 Shorewood 3, No. 7 Oak Harbor 0

SHORELINE — After a scoreless first half, the Stormrays scored three goals in nine minutes to earn a trip to the Class 3A state tournament.

“I think we decided that we needed to turn on our play, and really play because we knew what was on the line,” said freshman midfielder Sky Helstad, who slotted a shot in off the diving goalkeeper’s hands into the low left corner in the 61st minute to make it 2-0.

Rilan Fly connected on a corner kick in the 55th minute for Shorewood’s first goal of the evening.

“We’ve really been practicing,” said Fly, a junior midfielder. “We make a line, kind of diagonal, and then we all just kind of spread out from there, so I followed the game plan and all the defenders disappeared when I got near the ball. So solid strike and it goes in.”

The players and head coach Shaun Warner could sense Oak Harbor’s confidence weakening as the Stormrays’ increased after finally breaking through, which helped lead to an onslaught of goals.

“I feel like I saw kind of like their confidence go down, so that meant ours could go up and take advantage of that,” said sophomore forward Lilly Burris, who finished off a passing sequence and the Wildcats (11-6-2 overall) in the 64th minute to make it 3-0.

Before moving on to state, Shorewood (10-6-3) will play for the district championship, 2 p.m. Saturday at Shoreline Stadium. The Stormrays lost to Oak Harbor in the district final last year.

Warner, who has seen his team grow late in the season, hopes for a different outcome in this year’s championship game.

“Our record wasn’t like phenomenal, so now we’re kind of just playing each game, one game at a time and seeing what we can do,” Warner said. “So, trying to bring hardware back to the school and winning a district title would be amazing for us.”

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No. 1 Snohomish 2, No. 4 Edmonds-Woodway 0

SHORELINE — The Panthers qualified for the state tournament.

Read The Herald’s report of the game here.

3A District 1 Tournament (loser out)

No. 2 Shorecrest 4, No. 3 Monroe 1

SHORELINE — Shorecrest will play Thursday for a state tournament berth.

Read The Herald’s report of the game here.

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No. 5 Ferndale 5, No. 8 Meadowdale 2