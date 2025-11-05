Does Trump want to draw out shutdown?

Many people want to know who to blame for the shutdown of the U.S. government. Are specific people or groups 50 percent responsible, 33 percent responsible, etc.? There is an obvious answer: President Donald J. Trump is 100 percent responsible.

President Trump controls the GOP. If he could get the Israelis and Hamas to negotiate in Gaza, why could he not get the GOP and Democrats to negotiate on the shutdown; unless he does not want any negotiating?

President Trump perhaps views a government shutdown as an opportunity to fire federal employees in government agencies he would like to eliminate. Another reason he may hesitate to start negotiations is because the Democrats want to void his favorite Big Beautiful Bill’s sections that eliminate the Obamacare act providing aid to health care to poorer citizens.

During the government shutdown in 2013 with Obama in office, Trump claimed that the president should be the leader in negotiations or take the blame for the shutdowns. (In 2011, Trump said Obama would be the one at fault if a government shutdown were to occur, but negotiations were done just before the shutdown’s beginning.)

GOP spokespersons and the House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson say the Democrats are at fault for not negotiating; they say that the Democrats should just pass the Continuing Resolution. After that, they would negotiate. However, how trustworthy is that?

President Trump has the power to “Make a deal.” But would he bother if Democrats say OK?

Stuart T. Cordts

Lynnwood