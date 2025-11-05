Lake, Murphy ranked No. 1 in final AP Poll entering playoffs

Arlington’s Kaleb Bartlett-Wood tosses the ball during the game against Lake Stevens on Oct. 31 in Lake Stevens. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Arlington’s Kaleb Bartlett-Wood tosses the ball during the game against Lake Stevens on Oct. 31, 2025 in Lake Stevens, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2025, by WIAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

Class 4A

1. Lake Stevens (3) (9-0) 75

2. Puyallup (3) (9-0) 71

3. Gonzaga Prep (2) (9-0) 68

4. Chiawana (9-0) 57

5. Graham-Kapowsin (8-1) 44

6. Moses Lake (9-0) 38

7. Sumner (6-3) 30

8. Glacier Peak (8-1) 20

9. Richland (8-2) 11

10. Camas (7-2) 10

Others receiving votes: Bothell 6, Kennedy Catholic 5, Kamiakin 3, Skyline 2.

Class 3A

1. O’Dea (8) (8-1) 80

2. Eastside Catholic (8-1) 70

3. Mount Tahoma (9-0) 66

4. Bellevue (7-2) 50

5. Lakes (8-1) 39

6. Kennewick (8-1) 38

7. Sedro-Woolley (9-0) 32

8. Cheney (8-1) 19

9. White River (9-0) 17

10. Rainier Beach (6-2) 12

Others receiving votes: Liberty (Renton) 9, Enumclaw 5, Mt. Spokane 3.

Class 2A

1. Archbishop Murphy (7) (9-0) 79

2. Tumwater (1) (9-0) 72

3. East Valley (Yakima) (9-0) 52

4. Orting (9-0) 50

5. Anacortes (7-2) 47

6. Lynden (7-2) 43

7. Othello (8-1) 29

8. Franklin Pierce (7-2) 27

9. Olympic (8-1) 11

10. East Valley (Spokane) (9-0) 8

Others receiving votes: W. F. West 7, West Valley (Spokane) 5, Sehome 3, Steilacoom 3, Washougal 2, Prosser 2.

Class 1A

1. Royal (8) (9-0) 80

2. Cashmere (8-1) 72

3. Mount Baker (8-1) 64

4. Lynden Christian (8-1) 47

5. Seton Catholic (7-2) 42

6. Montesano (8-1) 35

7. Cascade Christian (8-1) 28

8. Zillah (7-2) 17

9. Rochester (7-2) 14

10. Life Christian Academy (5-4) 12

Others receiving votes: Nooksack Valley 9, LaCenter 9, Colville 5, Granite Falls 4, King’s 2.

Class 2B

1. Toledo (4) (8-0) 58

2. Tri-Cities Prep (1) (9-0) 54

3. Newport (1) (9-0) 50

4. Freeman (7-2) 41

5. Okanogan (7-2) 37

6. Adna (7-2) 26

7. Onalaska (6-3) 23

8. Kittitas (8-1) 11

9. Northwest Christian (Colbert) (7-3) 9

t-10. Liberty Bell (6-2) 8

t-10. Napavine (5-4) 8

Others receiving votes: Colfax 3, Cle Elum/Roslyn 2.

Class 1B

1. DeSales (Walla Walla) (4) (9-0) 58

2. Wahkiakum (2) (9-0) 56

3. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (7-1) 41

4. Liberty Christian (7-1) 40

5. Naselle (7-1) 19

Others receiving votes: Pomeroy 12, Crescent 8, Darrington 6.

— — — — — —

Washington State Football Coaches Association Poll

Class 4A

1. Puyallup

2. Lake Stevens

3. Gonzaga Prep

4. Chiawana

5. Graham-Kapowsin

6. Sumner

7. Moses Lake

8. Bothell

9. Camas

10. Glacier Peak

Class 3A

1. O’Dea

2. Mount Tahoma

3. Eastside Catholic

4. Bellevue

5. Kennewick

6. Lakes

t-7. Sedro-Woolley

t-7. White River

9. Cheney

10. Rainier Beach

Class 2A

1. Archbishop Murphy

2. Tumwater

3. East Valley (Yakima)

4. Anacortes

5. Lynden

6. Orting

7. Franklin Pierce

8. Othello

9. Olympic

10. W. F. West

Class 1A

1. Royal

2. Cashmere

3. Mount Baker

4. Lynden Christian

5. Montesano

6. Cascade Christian

7.Seton Catholic

8. Life Christian Academy

t-9. Rochester

t-9. LaCenter

Class 2B

1. Toledo

2. Tri-Cities Prep

3. Newport

4. Freeman

5. Okanogan

6. Onalaska

7.Adna

t-8. Napavine

t-8. Northwest Christian (Colbert)

10. Kittitas

Class 1B

1. Wahkiakum

2. DeSales (Walla Walla)

3. Liberty Christian

4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline

5. Naselle

6. Pomeroy

7. Darrington

8. Wilbur-Creston-Keller

t-9. Neah Bay

t-9. Garfield-Palouse

— — — — —

A seeding committee ranked all teams Class 1A above for the purpose of creating this weekend’s winner-to-state playoff games. Below are the matchups involving local teams. Games played Friday at home team stadium unless otherwise indicated.

For a full list, click HERE.

Class 4A

No. 32 Kamiak (3-7) at No. 1 Puyallup (9-0), 7 p.m.

No. 31 Woodinville (3-6) at No. 2 Lake Stevens (9-0), 7 p.m.

No. 23 Arlington (4-5) at No. 10 Skyline (6-2), 7 p.m.

No. 21 Tahoma (6-3) at No. 12 Glacier Peak (8-1), 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium

Class 3A

No. 32 Snohomish (3-6) at No. 1 O’Dea (7-1), 7 p.m. at SW Athletic Complex

No. 23 Stanwood (7-2) at No. 10 Rainier Beach (6-2), 7 p.m. at NE Athletic Complex

No. 21 Shorewood (7-2) at No. 12 Enumclaw (8-1), 7 p.m. at Enumclaw Stadium

No. 18 Seattle Prep (5-3) at No. 15 Mountlake Terrace (8-1) 7 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Class 2A

No. 32 Pullman (4-5) at No. 1 Archbishop Murphy (8-0), 1 p.m. Saturday

No. 31 Sultan (6-3) at No. 2 Tumwater (8-1), 7 p.m.

Class 1A

No. 16 King’s (5-4) at No. 9 Nooksack Valley (5-4), 6 p.m. Saturday at Civic Field

No. 15 Granite Falls (8-1) vs. No. 10 La Center (7-2), 2 p.m. Saturday