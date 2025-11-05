Lake, Murphy ranked No. 1 in final AP Poll entering playoffs
Published 3:30 pm Wednesday, November 5, 2025
How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2025, by WIAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
Class 4A
1. Lake Stevens (3) (9-0) 75
2. Puyallup (3) (9-0) 71
3. Gonzaga Prep (2) (9-0) 68
4. Chiawana (9-0) 57
5. Graham-Kapowsin (8-1) 44
6. Moses Lake (9-0) 38
7. Sumner (6-3) 30
8. Glacier Peak (8-1) 20
9. Richland (8-2) 11
10. Camas (7-2) 10
Others receiving votes: Bothell 6, Kennedy Catholic 5, Kamiakin 3, Skyline 2.
Class 3A
1. O’Dea (8) (8-1) 80
2. Eastside Catholic (8-1) 70
3. Mount Tahoma (9-0) 66
4. Bellevue (7-2) 50
5. Lakes (8-1) 39
6. Kennewick (8-1) 38
7. Sedro-Woolley (9-0) 32
8. Cheney (8-1) 19
9. White River (9-0) 17
10. Rainier Beach (6-2) 12
Others receiving votes: Liberty (Renton) 9, Enumclaw 5, Mt. Spokane 3.
Class 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy (7) (9-0) 79
2. Tumwater (1) (9-0) 72
3. East Valley (Yakima) (9-0) 52
4. Orting (9-0) 50
5. Anacortes (7-2) 47
6. Lynden (7-2) 43
7. Othello (8-1) 29
8. Franklin Pierce (7-2) 27
9. Olympic (8-1) 11
10. East Valley (Spokane) (9-0) 8
Others receiving votes: W. F. West 7, West Valley (Spokane) 5, Sehome 3, Steilacoom 3, Washougal 2, Prosser 2.
Class 1A
1. Royal (8) (9-0) 80
2. Cashmere (8-1) 72
3. Mount Baker (8-1) 64
4. Lynden Christian (8-1) 47
5. Seton Catholic (7-2) 42
6. Montesano (8-1) 35
7. Cascade Christian (8-1) 28
8. Zillah (7-2) 17
9. Rochester (7-2) 14
10. Life Christian Academy (5-4) 12
Others receiving votes: Nooksack Valley 9, LaCenter 9, Colville 5, Granite Falls 4, King’s 2.
Class 2B
1. Toledo (4) (8-0) 58
2. Tri-Cities Prep (1) (9-0) 54
3. Newport (1) (9-0) 50
4. Freeman (7-2) 41
5. Okanogan (7-2) 37
6. Adna (7-2) 26
7. Onalaska (6-3) 23
8. Kittitas (8-1) 11
9. Northwest Christian (Colbert) (7-3) 9
t-10. Liberty Bell (6-2) 8
t-10. Napavine (5-4) 8
Others receiving votes: Colfax 3, Cle Elum/Roslyn 2.
Class 1B
1. DeSales (Walla Walla) (4) (9-0) 58
2. Wahkiakum (2) (9-0) 56
3. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (7-1) 41
4. Liberty Christian (7-1) 40
5. Naselle (7-1) 19
Others receiving votes: Pomeroy 12, Crescent 8, Darrington 6.
— — — — — —
Washington State Football Coaches Association Poll
Class 4A
1. Puyallup
2. Lake Stevens
3. Gonzaga Prep
4. Chiawana
5. Graham-Kapowsin
6. Sumner
7. Moses Lake
8. Bothell
9. Camas
10. Glacier Peak
Class 3A
1. O’Dea
2. Mount Tahoma
3. Eastside Catholic
4. Bellevue
5. Kennewick
6. Lakes
t-7. Sedro-Woolley
t-7. White River
9. Cheney
10. Rainier Beach
Class 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy
2. Tumwater
3. East Valley (Yakima)
4. Anacortes
5. Lynden
6. Orting
7. Franklin Pierce
8. Othello
9. Olympic
10. W. F. West
Class 1A
1. Royal
2. Cashmere
3. Mount Baker
4. Lynden Christian
5. Montesano
6. Cascade Christian
7.Seton Catholic
8. Life Christian Academy
t-9. Rochester
t-9. LaCenter
Class 2B
1. Toledo
2. Tri-Cities Prep
3. Newport
4. Freeman
5. Okanogan
6. Onalaska
7.Adna
t-8. Napavine
t-8. Northwest Christian (Colbert)
10. Kittitas
Class 1B
1. Wahkiakum
2. DeSales (Walla Walla)
3. Liberty Christian
4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline
5. Naselle
6. Pomeroy
7. Darrington
8. Wilbur-Creston-Keller
t-9. Neah Bay
t-9. Garfield-Palouse
— — — — —
A seeding committee ranked all teams Class 1A above for the purpose of creating this weekend’s winner-to-state playoff games. Below are the matchups involving local teams. Games played Friday at home team stadium unless otherwise indicated.
Class 4A
No. 32 Kamiak (3-7) at No. 1 Puyallup (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 31 Woodinville (3-6) at No. 2 Lake Stevens (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 23 Arlington (4-5) at No. 10 Skyline (6-2), 7 p.m.
No. 21 Tahoma (6-3) at No. 12 Glacier Peak (8-1), 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium
Class 3A
No. 32 Snohomish (3-6) at No. 1 O’Dea (7-1), 7 p.m. at SW Athletic Complex
No. 23 Stanwood (7-2) at No. 10 Rainier Beach (6-2), 7 p.m. at NE Athletic Complex
No. 21 Shorewood (7-2) at No. 12 Enumclaw (8-1), 7 p.m. at Enumclaw Stadium
No. 18 Seattle Prep (5-3) at No. 15 Mountlake Terrace (8-1) 7 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Class 2A
No. 32 Pullman (4-5) at No. 1 Archbishop Murphy (8-0), 1 p.m. Saturday
No. 31 Sultan (6-3) at No. 2 Tumwater (8-1), 7 p.m.
Class 1A
No. 16 King’s (5-4) at No. 9 Nooksack Valley (5-4), 6 p.m. Saturday at Civic Field
No. 15 Granite Falls (8-1) vs. No. 10 La Center (7-2), 2 p.m. Saturday