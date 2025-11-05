Trump-hating editorial cartoons are getting old

I realize these are “opinion” cartoons but why does every single cartoon have to be all about how much some hate Trump? Maybe they think it’s a form of “resistance” but it is getting a bit old. Every cartoon features a buffoon Trump looking angry.

Trump in a tank to portray how he is “invading” cities for example. Even showing a trump cabinet member as full-fledged Nazi dressed in the uniform doing the Nazi salute. The cartoons portray anybody who supports him as a redneck fat dumb southerner with the Confederate flag. TDS is on full display every single cartoon. The artists must have a very serious case of it. You see everything through the lens of hating Trump. They talk about rose-colored glasses; they have Trump-hating orange-colored glasses.

We elected him, he won and the left just can not stand that so they throw a temper tantrum. I would think The Herald could do better than this.

Brian Gillow

Everett