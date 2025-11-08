Snohomish girls soccer downs Shorewood for district title

Prep roundup for Saturday, Nov. 8:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

GIRLS SOCCER

3A District 1 Tournament Championship

No. 1 Snohomish 2, No. 6 Shorewood 0

SHORELINE — With the score tied 0-0 in the District 1 3A Championship at Shoreline Stadium on Saturday, Shorewood had an opportunity to pull ahead five minutes into the second half after it was awarded a penalty kick following a Snohomish foul.

Given the general success rate of penalty kicks, Snohomish coach Brielle Dodge already started wondering how her team would respond to going down 1-0 before the shot was even taken.

Senior goalkeeper Addison Carter had something else to say about that.

Despite Shorewood freshman Sky Helstad sending a perfectly placed shot into the right corner, Carter guessed correctly, diving to make a one-handed save to keep the score 0-0.

“Everything you could have asked for out of a shooter, and (Carter) got there,” Dodge told The Herald over the phone. “(…) You could not have fit a quarter between the ball and the post. It was just awesome, and so to use that energy– the energy, it swung back and forth all night long between us and Shorewood. It was a great battle both ways, but to see her do that … huge props to a keeper. That’s really hard to do.”

The game remained scoreless until the 74th minute, when senior Nevaeh Howerton ran up the entire half of the field along the left side, drawing defenders in as she cut towards the middle before laying it off to junior Lizzie Allyn, who lofted a shot over the keeper from around the 30-yard line to break open the scoring.

Howerton added a goal of her own with around 90 seconds left, and the Panthers (15-3-1) secured the district title over the Stormrays (10-7-1). Snohomish did not allow a goal during the entire tournament (3 games), and Saturday marked its 15th shutout of the season.

“Our back line is incredibly strong, and I’m so proud of them,” Dodge said. “And (Carter) pulling through with some huge saves for us, it’s just such a blessing to have these really gritty defenders, which has been great, but all across the field, when we put in that work on defense, it will translate to goals, and they’ve proven that time and time again.”

Rather than sitting on the ball and wasting time after taking a 1-0 lead late, the Panthers continued to press and stick to their identity, and Howerton cashed in by hustling in transition, rolling down the sideline before cutting to the top of the 18-yard box and ripping a shot through for the 2-0 final.

After experiencing an early exit as the top seed in last year’s district tournament, Snohomish wanted to finish the job this time around. Of course, with the state tournament coming up, ‘the job’ is not finished.

In years past, the Panthers would wonder if they could hang with the Metro and KingCo teams. Now, they expect to.

“We’re going in really strong,” Dodge said. “We talk about it often, and of course (the District Championship is) something to celebrate, but at the same time it’s expected because it’s just been a part of our culture. So I think they’re super ready, no matter where we fall, however the rankings come out (Sunday) morning. They’re ready.”

4A District 1/2 Tournament (winner to State, loser out)

No. 2 Lake Stevens 1, No. 3 Bothell 0

LAKE STEVENS — The defending champion Vikings (16-1-1) outlasted the Cougars to return to the state tournament. The win marked Lake Stevens’ 11th shutout of the season.

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

GIRLS SWIMMING

4A District 1 Championships

At Snohomish Aquatic Center

Team scores

Jackson 579, Glacier Peak 426, Lake Stevens 373, Kamiak 275, Cascade 156

Individual results

200 medley relay—Jackson (Akari Omichi, Mia Abrigo, Elissa Anderson, Elliana Lam) 1:53.22; 200 freestyle—Julia Song (J) 1:55.75; 200 individual medley—Keelie Sullivan (G) 2:11.41; 40 freestyle—Megan Maley (G) 24.62; 1-meter diving—Claire Butler (G) 459.95; 100 butterfly—Anderson (J) 1:00.57; 100 freestyle—Song (J) 53.69; 500 freestyle—Hanna Fritz (J) 5:15.63; 200 freestyle relay—Jackson (Fritz, Krystyna Yefremova, Fritz, Song) 1:40.42; 100 backstroke—Sullivan (G) 58.45; 100 breaststroke—Yefremova (J) 1:07.63; 400 freestyle relay—Jackson (Anderson, Fritts, Yefremova, Song) 3:41.50.

3A District 1 Championships

At Snohomish Aquatic Center

Team scores

Edmonds-Woodway 362, Shorecrest 352, Shorewood 331, Stanwood 229, Snohomish 153, Monroe 134, Mountlake Terrace 120, Meadowdale 115, Marysville Getchell 98, Mount Vernon 95, Oak Harbor 93, Lynnwood 86, Ferndale 43, Everett 34, Sedro-Woolley 26

At Snohomish Aquatic Center

200 medley relay—Edmonds-Woodway (Olivia Garcia, Tatumn Detjen, Zoe MacDonald, Sydney Bates) 1:53.44; 200 freestyle—Charlotte Phillips (Shorecrest) 1:59.80; 200 individual medley—Sophia Kuntz (Snohomish) 2:13.18; 50 freestyle—Daniel Buchholz (Shorewood) 23.89; Diving—Brynn Magelsen (Monroe) 232.95; 100 butterfly—Olivia Garcia (Edmonds-Woodway) 1:01.32; 100 freestyle—Daniel Buchholz (Shorewood) 52.26; 500 freestyle—Lisa Beam (Mountlake Terrace) 5:23.43; 200 freestyle relay—Shorecrest (Lauren Reeves, Anna Bendiksen, Ella Luu, Charlotte Phillips) 1:43.23; 100 backstroke—Dylan Buechler-Flack (Meadowdale) 59.30; 100 breaststroke—Tatumn Detjen (Edmonds-Woodway) 1:08.59; 400 freestyle relay—Shorewood (Allie Mae Gallagher, Vivian Foral, Elana Bronsther, Daniel Buchholz) 3:48. 74.