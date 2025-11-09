Would B&W photos in The Herald save any money over color?

I’ve always enjoyed the color photos accompanying articles in The Herald newspaper, especially those showing our wonderful Pacific Northwest. However, some pictures seem to have no relevance to the subject. The article ‘WA agency investigation police deadly force’ is a recent example. After reading the article I actually couldn’t identify the photo immediately. It’s the lights on top if a police vehicle. I’m not sure of the cost of color vs. black & white photos but I imagine color is more expensive.

Even if it’s pennies when you send out thousandss of papers, the cost could add up. When newspapers are in financial trouble this seems like a prime example of where costs could be cut. How in the world does this picture in any way represent what the article is about? A big nothing!

Joyce Renee Lewis

Mukilteo

Editor’s note: The use of color photos on certain pages is often dictated by advertisers’ requests for color advertising and page positions on the printing press, offering little cost advantage in color vs. black-and-white photos.