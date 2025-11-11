Praise for both candidates in County Council race

Sam Low earned my vote for Snohomish County Council Position 5 because he exemplifies what effective public service looks like. He prioritizes transportation, safety and listening to constituents; and he delivers. He secured funding for vital infrastructure like Highway 522 and the trestle, responds thoughtfully to my emails, and advances bipartisan legislation, including agri-tourism and accessory dwelling units. His actions show that government can work when leaders are committed. He embodies the principle of “No Kings.”

At the same time, I was encouraged to see Kelli Johnson enter the race and earn strong support. Her campaign was born from frustration that meaningful health care legislation wasn’t gaining traction. In her field, government isn’t functioning as it should.

I hope Johnson stays engaged. She clearly has much to offer and could be a powerful force in the political arena. I’d love to see her adopt some of Sam Low’s effective strategies for moving legislation forward.

Likewise, I hope Sam Low listens closely to Johnson and her supporters. Their votes signal that there’s room for improvement, and I agree.

We need leaders like Sam Low and Kelli Johnson; people who care deeply, act thoughtfully, and believe in the potential of public service.

Michael Leonard

Lake Stevens