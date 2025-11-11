So much ‘winning’ in Trump’s first eight months

So. Eight months into the second Trump administration, the government has been shut down for a record length of time, the gasoline prices are unchanged, and the war in Ukraine continues unabated. Weren’t there some Trump promises regarding this stuff?

What has happened is that Trump has claimed credit for a cease-fire in Gaza (It lasted what? Three days?) He has moved National Guard troops into blue states to chill the “horrible” crime statistics. The East Wing of the White House has been demolished, Venezuela alienated, and Argentina has received way more aid than troubled U.S. states.

Sheesh! We’re on a roll here!

Tony Smith

Snohomish