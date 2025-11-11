Stanwood volleyball sweeps toward district semifinals

Prep roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 11:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

VOLLEYBALL

3A District 1 Tournament

No. 1 Stanwood 3, No. 8 Meadowdale 0

STANWOOD — Led by Whitney Longspaugh’s 15 digs, 11 kills and two aces, the Spartans (14-1 overall) moved to the district semifinals with a sweep of Meadowdale by set scores of 25-14, 25-22, 25-23. Addison Bowie contributed 32 assists, two aces and two blocks, while Harper Neyens tallied nine kills, three digs and two aces. Stanwood will host fourth-seeded Monroe 7 p.m. Thursday.

Meadowdale (8-10), which got 16 kills from Ja’elle Jenkins and 23 assists from Rian Paris, faces Snohomish 5 p.m. at Stanwood H.S. in a loser-out match.

No. 6 Everett 3, No. 3 Edmonds-Woodway 0

EDMONDS — Everett (12-6), led by Ava Gonzalez (19 kills, 14 digs) and Ava Urbanozo (38 kills, 12 digs) upset the Warriors (12-6) and will play second-seeded Ferndale 7 p.m. for a spot in the state tournament. Thursday. Edmonds-Woodway will play No. 10 Mount Vernon on Thursday, needing two wins to advance to State.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE

No. 4 Monroe, No. 5 Snohomish 1

MONROE — The Bearcats moved on to the semifinals, where they’ll face top seed Stanwood 7 p.m. Thursday.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE

4A District 1-2 Tournament (loser out)

No. 4 Kamiak 3, No. 7 Woodinville 0

MUKILTEO — The Knights (14-4 overall) moved on with a sweep, and will host 11th-seeded Arlington 7 p.m. Thursday in a loser-out match.

No. 11 Arlington 3, No. 10 Juanita 0

KIRKLAND — Next up for Arlington (10-9 overall) is a loser-out match at fourth-seeded Kamiak 7 p.m. Thursday.

No. 8 Glacier Peak 3, No. 12 Lincoln (Seattle) 1

SNOHOMISH — The Grizzlies (12-8 overall) stayed alive and earned a trip to Eastlake for a 7 p.m. Thursday loser-out match.

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GIRLS SOCCER

3A State Tournament (loser out)

No. 14 Ridgeline 4, No. 19 Shorewood 1