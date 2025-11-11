Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Nov. 2-8

The Athlete of the Week nominees for Nov. 2-8. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Blake Moser | Lake Stevens football

The junior quarterback threw for 227 yards and four TDs while rushing for 48 yards and two scores in about two and a half quarters of play on Oct. 31. Moser won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for Oct. 19-25 by claiming 227 (50.22%) of the 452 votes.

This week’s nominees

Max Billett | Shorewood boys cross country

Billett finished sixth in the Class 3A state cross country meet to help the Stormrays team place second in Pasco on Nov. 8.

Maxwell Bridges | Glacier Peak football

The junior defensive lineman had three sacks — including a sack, strip and fumble recovery which he returned for a long touchdown — to help the Grizzles dominate Tahoma 31-7 in a Nov. 7 winner-to-state game.

Addison Carter | Snohomish girls soccer

The senior goalkeeper made a diving save of a penalty kick on Nov. 8 to help the Panthers win the 3A District 1 title, and finished the tournament with three shutouts in three matches.

Jayvian Ferrell | Lake Stevens football

The junior running back had 233 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries on Nov. 7 to lead the Vikings to state.

Gino Howard | Granite Falls football

The senior defensive back registered 18 tackles (10 solo) and two interceptions against La Center on Nov. 8.

Julia Song | Jackson girls swimming

The senior won the 100- and 200-yard freestyle races and anchored two Timberwolves relay teams to victories at the Nov. 8 4A District 1 swim meet.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.