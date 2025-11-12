9 to 5, Terry Fator, #IMOMSOHARD and more

“9 to 5” the musical will have shows from Nov. 18 to Feb. 1 at Village Theatre in Everett. (Screenshot from Village Theatre YouTube channel)

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MUSIC

Historic Everett Theatre: 2911 Colby Ave., Everett. For more information visit theeveretttheatre.org.

• Nov. 14, Feelin’ Alright (Joe Cocker), 7:30 p.m.

• Nov. 15, Warren Miller, 7:30 p.m.

• Nov. 21, Petty Thief Tribute (Tom Petty) with Rockfish and Friends (Steve Miller), 7 p.m.

• Nov. 22, Chicago Transit Experience (Chicago), 7:30 p.m.

• Nov. 29, Face the Music (ELO) with Rafael Tranquilino, 7 p.m.

• Dec. 5, Geoffrey Castle’s Celtic Christmas Celebration, 7:30 p.m.

• Dec. 6, James Garner’s tribute to Johnny Cash, 7:30 p.m.

• Jan. 16, Sheena Easton, 7:30 p.m.

• Jan. 17, Ana Popvic, with special guest The Stacy Jones Band, 7 p.m.

• Jan. 23, Curtis Salgado, 7 p.m.

• Feb. 7, Artemidorus, A Pink Floyd Experience, 7:30 p.m.

• Feb. 13, Tiffany, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts: 410 Fourth Ave. N, Edmonds. For more information visit edmondscenterforthearts.org.

• Nov. 21, Geoff Tate, 7:30 p.m.

• Nov. 22, Jim Brickman, The Gift of Christmas, 7:30 p.m.

• Dec. 3, Reduced Shakespeare’s The Ultimate Christmas Show (Abridged), 7:30 p.m.

• Jan. 14, Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band, 7:30 p.m.

• March 1, Women of Americana, A Celebration of American Music: From Bob Dylan to Bonnie Raitt, 7:30 p.m.

• March 13, Natalie MacMaster, Donnell Leahy and the Celtic All-Stars, 7:30 p.m.

• March 19, Ladies of Laughter, 7:30 p.m.

• March 21, Cherry Poppin’ Daddies & Davina and the Vagabonds, 7:30 p.m.

• March 28, Impro Theatre’s Jane Austen Unscripted, 7:30 p.m.

• March 29, Matthew Morrison, 7:30 p.m.

• May 1, We Speak 2026, An Annual Celebration of Spoken Word Poetry & Storytelling, 7:30 p.m.

• May 16, The Wailin’ Jennys, 7:30 p.m.

Marysville Opera House: 1229 3rd St., www.marysvillewa.gov/OperaHouse

• Dec. 7, Elvis Holiday Show with Danny Vernon, 2 p.m.

Port Gardner Bay Winery: 3006 Rucker Ave., Everett.

The Tim Koss Quartet performs 7-9 p.m. Nov. 15. Admission is free and all ages are welcome. Featuring guest star Gary Way on piano, Brent Jensen on sax, Jerry Garcia drums, and Tim Koss on bass and vocal. The quartet will play jazz, blues, bossas, ballads and some original tunes. Please join if you can, and enjoy some great music, wine, beer, other beverages and snacks in a friendly, art-filled room.

The Everett Chorale: will perform “Home for the Holidays: A winter choral concert” at 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Everett Performing Arts Center, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett.

STAGE, THEATER AND DANCE

Village Theatre: The 2024-25 season continues with one musical. All shows will be staged by the professional theater company at the Everett Performing Arts Center, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett.

For more information visit villagetheatre.org.

• “Brigadoon,” Dance your way back in time to this legendary romantic musical, Sept. 16-Nov. 16.

• “9 to 5,” Pushed to the boiling point by their sexist, egotistical, lying boss, three female co-workers concoct a plan to get even in this delicious, dance-filled workplace revenge comedy from living legend Dolly Parton, Nov. 18-Feb. 1.

Alderwood Dance Spectrum: presents “A Storybook Nutcracker” on Dec. 12 and 13 at the Snohomish County PUD Auditorium at 2320 California St. in Everett. There are three public performances of the show: Friday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Audience members are greeted as guests and invited to the Stahlbaum Family Christmas party. Following the performance, guests can meet the cast, in character, for photos. Tickets are $25 and can be ordered online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/6724561. For more information, call Alderwood Dance Spectrum in Lynnwood at 425-771-2994.

Edmonds Driftwood Players: The volunteer-based nonprofit community theatre’s 2025-26 season consists of four productions at the Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St., Edmonds. For more information, visit edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org.

• “Cinderella,” Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Broadway adaptation of the classic musical, Nov. 21-Dec. 14.

• “The Outsider,” a timely and hilarious comedy that skewers politics and celebrates democracy, Feb. 27-March 22.

• “The Mysterious Affair at Styles,” a new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel, May 15-June 7.

Edmonds Center for the Arts: 410 Fourth Ave. N, Edmonds. For more information visit edmondscenterforthearts.org.

“O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy,” the unforgettable theatrical experience that ignites the imagination and leaves audiences rolling in the aisles. Brought to life by Canada’s multi-award-winning duo James & Jamesy, this show blends the absurdity of Monty Python, the charm of Mr. Bean, and the whimsy of Dr. Seuss promising pure joy and laughter for all ages., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20.

Historic Everett Theatre: 2911 Colby Ave., Everett. For more information visit theeveretttheatre.org.

• “O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy,” the unforgettable theatrical experience that ignites the imagination and leaves audiences rolling in the aisles. Brought to life by Canada’s multi-award-winning duo James & Jamesy, this show blends the absurdity of Monty Python, the charm of Mr. Bean, and the whimsy of Dr. Seuss promising pure joy and laughter for all ages., 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 and noon Dec. 13.

VISUAL ARTS

Schack Art Center: Holiday Exhibition featuring inspiration/exploration organized by the studio art quilt associates will be on display from Nov. 20 to Jan. 3.

Inspiration/Exploration is a juried exhibit organized by the Washington State Region of Studio Art Quilt Associates, Inc. (SAQA). SAQA is a non-profit organization with members throughout the world whose mission is to promote the art quilt. Members of the Washington Region were asked to identify the inspirational qualities of Washington State, and then to explore that inspiration in their artwork.

The juror of the show is Sheila Frampton Cooper, an artist, teacher, and studio art quilter who has lived in California as well as France. She has won awards in major exhibits throughout the United States. In her juror statement, Sheila cited the diversity of interpretations of the theme as a highlight of the exhibit.

A total of 41 quilts and 4 three-dimensional pieces were juried into this exhibit, representing 26 artists.

The Washington Region of SAQA has over 200 current members, located throughout the state. Its members have recently shown work in the 2025 International Quilt Festival in Houston, Contemporary Quilt Association exhibitions, 2024 American Quilter’s Society QuiltWeek in Paducah, and the Quilt and Fiber Arts Festival 2024, among other shows.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett. For more information, visit schack.org.

Graphite Arts Center: the juried exhibition, “Teen Open Call,” featuring the artwork of 28 teen artists, will showcase over 50 stunning works of art created by mostly local student artists through Nov. 29 at 202 Main St. in Edmonds.

Teen Open Call is a non-theme-specific art exhibit designed to give area teens a voice through creative expression. Despite not having a specified theme, this striking exhibition definitely has a youthful, teenage vibe. As it should! This show is a true celebration of the artistic abilities of young artists and is an opportunity for these students to show off their talents.

Glass in Everett: A Window Exhibition of Glass Art: is on display Oct. 16 through Dec. 31, lighting up the streets with bold, original displays by Washington glass artists, each featured in a separate storefront window.

Presented by the Downtown Everett Association, this open-air exhibition invites the public to experience art as part of the city itself. Visitors can stroll through downtown, explore local businesses and take in the colors, textures, and forms of glass in unexpected settings. Windows become frames. Sidewalks become galleries. Every display at Glass in Everett is a one-of-a-kind creation, meticulously handcrafted to offer a unique perspective through each window.

Lynnwood Event Center: The current exhibit is “Northwest Perspectives: Creations by Northwest Designer Craftartists” through Dec. 12 at 3711 196th St. SW, Lynnwood. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free. For more information visit lynnwoodeventcenter.com.

Cascadia Art Museum: presents the first American exhibition and publication to feature the work of Seattle artist Elsa Thoresen (1906-1994). Objects of the Elements: The Art of Elsa Thoresen will be on display from Dec. 3 to March 8 at 190 Sunset Ave. in Edmonds.

Her father, a Norwegian immigrant, was a practicing physician in Seattle at the turn of the century before relocating to Minnesota where Elsa was born. After the family moved to Oslo, Norway in 1920, Elsa attended art school where she met the Danish artist Vilhelm Bjerke-Petersen (1909-1957), a fellow student. After developing a romantic relationship, the couple pursued their art education and married in Copenhagen in 1935.

She and her husband were at the forefront of the Surrealist movement in Scandinavia and were included in numerous important exhibitions throughout Europe. After relocating to Sweden in 1944 due to the Nazi occupation of Denmark, Elsa developed a unique personal visual language based on natural forms such as driftwood and fantasy landscapes. After their divorce in 1953, Elsa returned to the U.S. and relocated to Seattle the following year. Although she had tremendous success as a Surrealist abroad, her Northwest paintings concentrated on lyrical, biomorphic abstractions which she produced until her death in 1994.

A small exhibition of paintings and ceramics by Vilhelm Bjerke-Petersen will also be featured in the museum’s West Gallery.

The accompanying publication, Objects of the Elements: The Art of Elsa Thoresen, will be internationally distributed by the University of Washington Press.

For exhibit inquiries, additional images, and information or to schedule an interview with our curator, contact: david@cascadiaartmuseum.org

SnoCo Movie Club: will have a screening and discussion of “I Think About Dying” (2023) at 2 p.m. Nov. 22 at th Everett Public Library auditorium, 2702 Hoyt Ave., Everett. The runtime is 94 minutes and it is rated PG-13. There will be an optional discussion after. Free admission! More info at linktr.ee/snocomovieclub.

COMEDY

Tulalip Resort Casino: Tulalip Resort Casino’s Orca Ballroom, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. For more information visit everythingtulalip.com/entertainment/orca-ballroom.

• Nov. 15, Terry Fator, 8 p.m.

Everett Comedy Night at Historic Everett Theatre: 2911 Colby Ave., Everett.

• Nov. 26, Gabriel Rutledge, 8 p.m.

• Dec. 4, Josh Blue, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts: 410 Fourth Ave. N, Edmonds. For more information visit edmondscenterforthearts.org.

• Nov. 15, #IMOMSOHARD: The Flashback Tour, 7:30 p.m.

• Nov. 19, Seattle International Comedy Competition, 7:30 p.m.

Marysville Opera House: 1229 3rd St., For more information visit www.marysvillewa.gov/OperaHouse.

• Nov. 15, Ladies LOL Comedy Show with headliner Mary Lou Gamba, emcee Jaci Terjeson and comedians Genevieve Ferrari and Cara Rosellini, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

COMMUNITY

Holiday Native Bazaar: will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 14 and 15 at Gathering Hall, 7512 Totem Beach Road, Tulalip. The event is free and open to the public. It will feature native art, beaded jewelry, drums, cedar baskets, native prints, clothing, carvings, crafts and more.