Welch: Taking the initiative for parents and fair play

By Todd Welch / Herald Columnist

As parents, coaches, and community members in Everett and across Snohomish County, we know that our schools are the heartbeat of our neighborhoods. They shape our kids’ futures, teach values, and foster growth.

But lately, trust between families and educators has frayed. Two initiatives to the state Legislature that are now collecting signatures to qualify for the 2026 ballot — IL26-001 and IL26-638 — offer straightforward fixes to restore transparency and fairness. Let’s get these on the ballot with strong signatures and vote yes to put parents back in the driver’s seat and protect opportunities for our daughters.

Start with IL26-001: Strengthening Communication Between Parents and Schools. This isn’t about micromanaging classrooms; it’s about basic rights that were watered down after the original Initiative 2081 passed with overwhelming support in 2024. The measure restores the law as voters intended, guaranteeing parents the ability to review instructional materials, access student records without roadblocks, receive timely notifications about sensitive topics, and opt out of activities that conflict with family values.

Why does this matter here in Everett? Our local schools serve diverse families; from military families at Naval Station Everett to working parents in the Boeing corridor. When amendments chipped away at these protections, they created unnecessary barriers. IL26-001 repeals those changes and reaffirms that schools work for parents, not the other way around. It’s pro-communication, pro-accountability and pro-kids. No more surprises about curriculum or health services; just open dialogue that builds stronger schools.

Now, turn to IL26-638: Protecting Fairness in Girls’ Sports. This initiative upholds Title IX — the federal law that leveled the playing field for women in athletics — by requiring policies that keep female-only sports truly fair. It defines eligibility based on biological sex, verified through a standard health care provider statement during the routine physical exam every athlete already undergoes. Reproductive anatomy, genetics or natural testosterone levels confirm what’s fair: no biological males competing in girls’ events.

Let’s be clear on the facts to cut through the noise. First, Washington law already mandates physical exams declaring biological sex for all student-athletes; no new hoops here. Second, there are zero inspections at games or meets; verification happens upfront with a doctor’s note, just like checking for concussions or heart conditions. Third, no one is banned from sports. Boys can play on boys’ teams, co-ed activities remain open, and girls get the equal shot Title IX promised.

In Snohomish County, we’ve seen the impact locally. Girls at Everett High, Cascade or Glacier Peak work tirelessly for scholarships and state titles, only to face uneven competition that defies biology. Nationwide, over 300 female athletes have lost medals, roster spots or records to biological males in women’s sports. IL26-638 prevents that here, ensuring our daughters compete on merit, not ideology.

These initiatives aren’t partisan, they’re practical. IL26-001 empowers every parent, regardless of background. IL26-638 safeguards the progress women fought for since 1972. To appear on the 2026 ballot, they need your signature now. Reach out to letsgowashington.com to get petition sheets, volunteer to gather signatures, or find a convenient location near you to sign both initiatives.

Snohomish County thrives when families are informed and opportunities are fair. Sign yes on IL26-001 and IL26-638. Vote yes in 2026. Our kids deserve it.

Todd Welch is a columnist for The Herald, addressing local and state issues. He lives in Everett.