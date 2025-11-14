Thanks to Mukilteo voters for their support of EMS levy

We want to extend our sincere gratitude to the residents of Mukilteo for their support of the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Levy in the recent election. Your vote to renew and restore funding for our community’s emergency medical services reflects a shared commitment to keeping Mukilteo safe and healthy.

The passage of this levy ensures that our Fire Department can continue to provide emergency medical services for our community. The City is dedicated to maintaining strong support for our Fire Department.

We look forward to the community’s continued engagement on the discussion of fire service in Mukilteo. Thank you again for your confidence in our EMS system and your investment in the safety of our community.

Mayor Joe Marine

Fire Chief Glen Albright

Mukilteo