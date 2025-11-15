Glacier Peak proves it belongs, pulls away from Chiawana

Prep football roundup for Saturday, Nov. 15:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

4A State Playoffs

No. 13 Glacier Peak 38, No. 4 Chiawana 18

PASCO — The Grizzlies (10-1) weren’t thrilled with the state seeding committee’s decision to place them at the 13th spot, forcing Glacier Peak to travel to the Tri-Cities to play a tough Riverhawks (10-1) squad.

But after fumbling twice in the first half, Glacier Peak trailed just 18-14 with a chance to move on to the 4A state quarterfinal for the first time in school history (GP advanced to the 3A quarterfinal last in 2015). The defense led the charge, as the unit that head coach Shane Keck has praised as the heart of his team pitched a second-half shutout and even scored themselves to secure a 38-18 win.

Senior LB Luke Fullerton, still wearing a club for a broken arm he suffered in Week 2 against Snohomish, shone with two timely interceptions, including a pick-six. Midway through the year, it wasn’t clear if the defender would get a chance to suit up for the silver and navy again — the injury carried an eight-week recovery time.

“He loves football,” Keck told The Herald over the phone. “A rallying cry going into the (Week 6) Arlington game was, ‘Man, we want to give Luke Fullerton a chance to play more football games.’”

Fullerton paid his teammates back and more, notching one INT on a third-and-goal play at the six-yard line, which he returned to midfield. The other came in Chiawana territory, as Fullerton rumbled around 40 yards for the score.

On the other end, senior star RB Isaiah Owens ran wild for three scores while WR Mikhail Sholukh caught a TD to secure the win. Glacier Peak will take on No. 5 Sumner next week as Keck’s team reintroduces itself to the biggest stage.

“Our kids feel like they belong in this place,” Keck said.

No. 2 Lake Stevens 55, No. 15 Kamiakin 14

Lake Stevens thumped Kamiakin to move on to the quarterfinals.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

2A State Playoffs

No. 1 Archbishop Murphy 45, No. 16 Olympic 13

EVERETT — The Wildcats are in the quarterfinals for the second straight year.

Class 1B

No. 7 Darrington 44, No. 10 Wilbur-Creston-Keller 30

DARRINGTON — Hunter Anderson rushed for 179 yards and four touchdowns and added 78 yards and two TDs through the air as the Loggers won their first-ever 8-man football playoff game. Grady Stuvland caught two TD passes and rushed for 100 yards. Chevy Vincent recorded 13 1/2 tackles, and Carter Snell added 11 tackles.

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No. 6 Pomeroy 86, No. 11 Tulalip Heritage 22