Editorial cartoons are satire; it’s to be expected

I have read and sent letters to the editor of The Herald for years. I’m just amazed that some of the letters that used to be on a serious topic are now included about cartoons being mean!

One recent letter writers seems to have had his feelings hurt by several cartoons about the current administration’s actions and personnel. It’s all satire, a way to lighten up and smile. When you see a clown leading the circus, you expect someone to draw a cartoon of it.

There’s not much funny to draw from the other side of the tent.

Lawrence East

Everett