Geoff Tate, Jimmy Allen, 9 to 5, and more

Geoff Tate will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

Geoff Tate will perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. (Stefan Brending)

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MUSIC

Historic Everett Theatre: 2911 Colby Ave., Everett. For more information visit theeveretttheatre.org.

• Nov. 20, Petty Thief Tribute (Tom Petty) with Miller Time (Steve Miller), 7 p.m.

• Nov. 21, Chicago Transit Experience (Chicago), 7:30 p.m.

• Nov. 29, Face the Music (ELO) with Rafael Tranquilino, 7 p.m.

• Dec. 5, Geoffrey Castle’s Celtic Christmas Celebration, 7:30 p.m.

• Dec. 6, James Garner’s tribute to Johnny Cash, 7:30 p.m.

• Dec. 13, Olson Brothers, 7:30 p.m.

• Dec. 19, Jinglefest, 7:30 p.m.

• Dec. 20, Ted Vigil Tribute to John Denver, 7:30 p.m.

• Jan. 16, Sheena Easton, 7:30 p.m.

• Jan. 17, Ana Popvic, with special guest The Stacy Jones Band, 7 p.m.

• Jan. 23, Curtis Salgado, 7 p.m.

• Feb. 7, Artemidorus, A Pink Floyd Experience, 7:30 p.m.

• Feb. 13, Tiffany, 7:30 p.m.

APEX Art & Culture Center: APEX’s Kings Hall, 1611 Everett Ave., Everett. For more information visit apexeverett.com.

• Nov. 21, Jimmy Allen – Stories Behind The Songs Acoustic Show with opener Hell on Heels, 8 p.m.

• Nov. 22, Deal – A Tribute To Grateful Dead, 7 p.m.

• Nov. 23, The Music Circle Presents: 90s Alt Rock Student Concert, 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

• Nov. 24, Washington Blues Society presents – Blue Monday with the Blues ambassadors in El Sid, 7 p.m.

• Nov. 25, 16Eleven presents – The Memphis Belles, Autumn in New York, 6:30 p.m.

Angel of the Winds Arena: 2000 Hewitt Ave., Everett. For more information visit angelofthewindsarena.com.

• Dec. 12, Unwrapped: An Acoustic Holiday starring Brent Smith and Zach Myers of Shinedown, 7 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts: 410 Fourth Ave. N, Edmonds. For more information visit edmondscenterforthearts.org.

• Nov. 21, Geoff Tate, 7:30 p.m.

• Nov. 22, Jim Brickman, The Gift of Christmas, 7:30 p.m.

• Dec. 3, Reduced Shakespeare’s The Ultimate Christmas Show (Abridged), 7:30 p.m.

• Jan. 14, Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band, 7:30 p.m.

• March 1, Women of Americana, A Celebration of American Music: From Bob Dylan to Bonnie Raitt, 7:30 p.m.

• March 13, Natalie MacMaster, Donnell Leahy and the Celtic All-Stars, 7:30 p.m.

• March 19, Ladies of Laughter, 7:30 p.m.

• March 21, Cherry Poppin’ Daddies & Davina and the Vagabonds, 7:30 p.m.

• March 28, Impro Theatre’s Jane Austen Unscripted, 7:30 p.m.

• March 29, Matthew Morrison, 7:30 p.m.

• May 1, We Speak 2026, An Annual Celebration of Spoken Word Poetry & Storytelling, 7:30 p.m.

• May 16, The Wailin’ Jennys, 7:30 p.m.

Marysville Opera House: 1229 3rd St., www.marysvillewa.gov/OperaHouse

• Dec. 7, Elvis Holiday Show with Danny Vernon, 2 p.m.

The Everett Chorale: will perform “Home for the Holidays: A winter choral concert” at 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Everett Performing Arts Center, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett.

Everett Philharmonic: Ring in the holiday season at our annual family concert, “Music for the Imagination!” This shorter, no‑intermission program is designed to delight energetic youngsters and seasoned music lovers alike with holiday favorites, audience participation and Britten’s Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra. The concert will be from 3-5 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Everett Civic Auditorium. Adults $20-35; students and youth $10; children 5 and under free; 40% family discount on orders of four or more. Tickets and info at www.EverettPhil.org or (425) 585-8975.

Ahn Family Mukilteo Christmas Concert: For the 28th year of this holiday tradition, the concert will feature the Bellevue Youth Symphony Orchestra Ensemble as well as the Northwest Girl’s Choir, a trumpet and violin solo, and opera singers at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 6215 196th St. SW, Lynnwood. Admission in free.

STAGE, THEATER AND DANCE

Village Theatre: The 2024-25 season continues with one musical. All shows will be staged by the professional theater company at the Everett Performing Arts Center, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett.

For more information visit villagetheatre.org.

• “9 to 5,” Pushed to the boiling point by their sexist, egotistical, lying boss, three female co-workers concoct a plan to get even in this delicious, dance-filled workplace revenge comedy from living legend Dolly Parton, Nov. 18-Feb. 1.

Alderwood Dance Spectrum: presents “A Storybook Nutcracker” on Dec. 12 and 13 at the Snohomish County PUD Auditorium at 2320 California St. in Everett. There are three public performances of the show: Friday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Audience members are greeted as guests and invited to the Stahlbaum Family Christmas party. Following the performance, guests can meet the cast, in character, for photos. Tickets are $25 and can be ordered online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/6724561. For more information, call Alderwood Dance Spectrum in Lynnwood at 425-771-2994.

Edmonds Driftwood Players: The volunteer-based nonprofit community theatre’s 2025-26 season consists of four productions at the Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St., Edmonds. For more information, visit edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org.

• “Cinderella,” Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Broadway adaptation of the classic musical, Nov. 21-Dec. 14.

• “The Outsider,” a timely and hilarious comedy that skewers politics and celebrates democracy, Feb. 27-March 22.

• “The Mysterious Affair at Styles,” a new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel, May 15-June 7.

Edmonds Center for the Arts: 410 Fourth Ave. N, Edmonds. For more information visit edmondscenterforthearts.org.

“O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy,” the unforgettable theatrical experience that ignites the imagination and leaves audiences rolling in the aisles. Brought to life by Canada’s multi-award-winning duo James & Jamesy, this show blends the absurdity of Monty Python, the charm of Mr. Bean, and the whimsy of Dr. Seuss promising pure joy and laughter for all ages., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20.

Historic Everett Theatre: 2911 Colby Ave., Everett. For more information visit theeveretttheatre.org.

• “O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy,” the unforgettable theatrical experience that ignites the imagination and leaves audiences rolling in the aisles. Brought to life by Canada’s multi-award-winning duo James & Jamesy, this show blends the absurdity of Monty Python, the charm of Mr. Bean, and the whimsy of Dr. Seuss promising pure joy and laughter for all ages., 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 and noon Dec. 13.

• Everett Museum of History honors Knute “Mossback” Berger — Seattle-born writer, editor and historian whose storytelling brings the Northwest’s past vividly to life. Berger, the creator and host of the acclaimed television series “Mossback’s Northwest” explores the people, places and events that have shaped our region’s unique identity. From 2-4 p.m. Dec. 7, Knute will share the gripping story of the Wellington Train Disaster of 1910, when two Great Northern Railway trains were swept away by a catastrophic avalanche near Stevens Pass. His presentation combines deep historical insight with the engaging style that has made him one of the Pacific Northwest’s most beloved chroniclers. This is a fundraising event. Your attendance and generosity help the Everett Museum of History connect our community with its heritage through inclusive educational exhibits, programs and events.

The Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College: Mukilteo Hall, 20310 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood, WA 98036.

• “Annie” performed by the children’s theater group Seattle Performers in partnership with Ballyhoo Theatre from Dec. 12-21. Tickets are $20 for students and $25 for adults, plus processing fees, and can be purchased at https://seattlesperformers.com/buy-tickets.

A co-production between Ballyhoo Theatre and Seattle’s Performers, Annie features some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written. With equal measures of pluck and positivity, Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite her difficult start in 1930s New York City. After many adventures, she finds love and a new home with her chosen family. Annie is the perfect family-friendly holiday musical!

Red Curtain Community Arts Center: 9315 State Ave., Suite J, Marysville.

• “The Sound of Music” will be performed Nov. 28 to Dec. 21 with performances at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sunday matinees. Tickets are $28 for adults, $25 for seniors/students/military, and $12 for children. Purchase tickets online, by phone at (360) 322-7402, or in person at the box office Tuesday–Saturday from 2-6 p.m.

VISUAL ARTS

Schack Art Center: Holiday Exhibition featuring inspiration/exploration organized by the studio art quilt associates will be on display from Nov. 20 to Jan. 3.

Inspiration/Exploration is a juried exhibit organized by the Washington State Region of Studio Art Quilt Associates, Inc. (SAQA). SAQA is a non-profit organization with members throughout the world whose mission is to promote the art quilt. Members of the Washington Region were asked to identify the inspirational qualities of Washington State, and then to explore that inspiration in their artwork.

The juror of the show is Sheila Frampton Cooper, an artist, teacher, and studio art quilter who has lived in California as well as France. She has won awards in major exhibits throughout the United States. In her juror statement, Sheila cited the diversity of interpretations of the theme as a highlight of the exhibit.

A total of 41 quilts and 4 three-dimensional pieces were juried into this exhibit, representing 26 artists.

The Washington Region of SAQA has over 200 current members, located throughout the state. Its members have recently shown work in the 2025 International Quilt Festival in Houston, Contemporary Quilt Association exhibitions, 2024 American Quilter’s Society QuiltWeek in Paducah, and the Quilt and Fiber Arts Festival 2024, among other shows.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett. For more information, visit schack.org.

Graphite Arts Center: the juried exhibition, “Teen Open Call,” featuring the artwork of 28 teen artists, will showcase over 50 stunning works of art created by mostly local student artists through Nov. 29 at 202 Main St. in Edmonds.

Teen Open Call is a non-theme-specific art exhibit designed to give area teens a voice through creative expression. Despite not having a specified theme, this striking exhibition definitely has a youthful, teenage vibe. As it should! This show is a true celebration of the artistic abilities of young artists and is an opportunity for these students to show off their talents.

Glass in Everett: A Window Exhibition of Glass Art: is on display Oct. 16 through Dec. 31, lighting up the streets with bold, original displays by Washington glass artists, each featured in a separate storefront window.

Presented by the Downtown Everett Association, this open-air exhibition invites the public to experience art as part of the city itself. Visitors can stroll through downtown, explore local businesses and take in the colors, textures, and forms of glass in unexpected settings. Windows become frames. Sidewalks become galleries. Every display at Glass in Everett is a one-of-a-kind creation, meticulously handcrafted to offer a unique perspective through each window.

Lynnwood Event Center: The current exhibit is “Northwest Perspectives: Creations by Northwest Designer Craftartists” through Dec. 12 at 3711 196th St. SW, Lynnwood. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free. For more information visit lynnwoodeventcenter.com.

Cascadia Art Museum: presents the first American exhibition and publication to feature the work of Seattle artist Elsa Thoresen (1906-1994). Objects of the Elements: The Art of Elsa Thoresen will be on display from Dec. 3 to March 8 at 190 Sunset Ave. in Edmonds.

Her father, a Norwegian immigrant, was a practicing physician in Seattle at the turn of the century before relocating to Minnesota where Elsa was born. After the family moved to Oslo, Norway in 1920, Elsa attended art school where she met the Danish artist Vilhelm Bjerke-Petersen (1909-1957), a fellow student. After developing a romantic relationship, the couple pursued their art education and married in Copenhagen in 1935.

She and her husband were at the forefront of the Surrealist movement in Scandinavia and were included in numerous important exhibitions throughout Europe. After relocating to Sweden in 1944 due to the Nazi occupation of Denmark, Elsa developed a unique personal visual language based on natural forms such as driftwood and fantasy landscapes. After their divorce in 1953, Elsa returned to the U.S. and relocated to Seattle the following year. Although she had tremendous success as a Surrealist abroad, her Northwest paintings concentrated on lyrical, biomorphic abstractions which she produced until her death in 1994.

A small exhibition of paintings and ceramics by Vilhelm Bjerke-Petersen will also be featured in the museum’s West Gallery.

The accompanying publication, Objects of the Elements: The Art of Elsa Thoresen, will be internationally distributed by the University of Washington Press.

For exhibit inquiries, additional images, and information or to schedule an interview with our curator, contact: david@cascadiaartmuseum.org

SnoCo Movie Club: will have a screening and discussion of “I Think About Dying” (2023) at 2 p.m. Nov. 22 at th Everett Public Library auditorium, 2702 Hoyt Ave., Everett. The runtime is 94 minutes and it is rated PG-13. There will be an optional discussion after. Free admission! More info at linktr.ee/snocomovieclub.

COMEDY

Everett Comedy Night at Historic Everett Theatre: 2911 Colby Ave., Everett.

• Nov. 26, Gabriel Rutledge, 8 p.m.

• Dec. 4, Josh Blue, 7:30 p.m.