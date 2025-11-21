Few seem to understand property taxes, Port of Everett included

Regarding the Nov. 13 front-page article about the Port of Everett’s 2026 budget; specifically, the proposed property tax decrease (or increase?) (“Port of Everett finalizes ‘conservative’ 2026 budget,” The Herald, Nov. 13).

Last year, the Port hired attorney Jack Follis to counter my appeal in front of Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Karen Moore over the ballot language on its Proposition 1 measure. The Port wanted no mention of the word “tax.”

Now, according to The Herald’s report, the Port wasn’t clear whether the 2026 budget involves a tax decrease or a tax increase.

There are very few of us who know how property taxes are calculated. My experience has been that County Assessor Linda Hjelle and her levy comptroller Christoff Heyboom have been very knowledgeable, fair and forthcoming about the calculation of property taxes. (Call it truth in taxation.)

For example in 2023, Linda made an in-person presentation to the Snohomish City Council that resulted in the defeat of a Multi-Family Tax Exemptionscheme after revealing it would cause a tax increase for every property owner.

All local taxing districts like the Port need to get a confirmation from Hjelle and/or Heyboom before they announce a proposed tax increase or decrease.

Morgan Davis

Snohomish