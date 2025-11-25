Honks of approval on I-5 for No Kings protest

No Kings protests

Honks of approval on I-5

Thanks to everyone who contributed spiritually, physically or emotionally to the worldwide No Kings protests on Oct. 18.

My wife and I had the unique opportunity to be 100 percent of the participants demonstrating on the overpass just north of Everett. Our very unscientific survey estimates that 20 percent to 25 percent of the traffic responded supportively with horns, flashing lights or friendly waves. I also estimate that another 25 percent silently agreed with our message. Thanks to the (at least) 50 percent of big-rig truckers who gave us a long blast on the horn.

We are grateful for the opportunity to express ourselves given to us by our Constitution, and we are also aware of the fact that the constitution gives protection for free expression to the five or six people who flipped us off as we stood on the overpass waving an American flag with our signs that simply said “Love USA — Vote” and “No Kings.”

Let’s continue to work together to exercise our constitutionally protected rights.

Jeff Hegland and Debbie Campbell

Tulalip