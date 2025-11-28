Editorial: Keeping the shopping fun and the money local

Elizabeth Ferrari hands her mom Noelle Ferrari her choice of hot sauce from the large selection at Double DD Meats on in January 2023 in Mountlake Terrace. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald file photo)

By The Herald Editorial Board

Despite dismal U.S. consumer sentiment — at its lowest since the pandemic — retail spending is growing and the National Retail Federation forecasts that holiday spending this year could top a record $1 trillion.

It’s not that consumers aren’t spending, but they are being more conscious of their purchases, perhaps intending to concentrate on a gift’s meaning and impact, rather than just the lowest price.

That’s a good thing; for consumers and possibly a good thing for the shops in your community and the local economy, too.

Small Business Saturday, today, offers holiday shoppers the opportunity to find gifts with meaning and impact while supporting the small and independent shops, restaurants and other businesses in their communities that employ residents, support the local economy, direct sales tax revenue to local and state governments and provide some flavor and vitality to downtowns, local malls and other retail areas.

A response to the past frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday is marking its 16th year of encouraging shoppers to make purchases that seem well-timed to the current definition of frugality, making sure a gift has value for those receiving the gift and for those giving.

Keep it here: Now promoted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the campaign emphasizes the importance of independent businesses, which can return more of the money spent with them in those communities than national chains can. Studies vary, but spending $100 with local independent shops can keep $52 to $68 of that amount in the local community, where as spending with chain stores can retain as little as $14 in the community. For online retail, the return to the local economy barely registers in cash registers: about a $1.

For restaurants, $100 spent at an independent restaurant returns about $65 to the local economy, compared to $34 for chain restaurants.

What stays in the community goes toward employee salaries, local goods and produce, locally supplied services and more; all building economic vitality where you live.

Independent businesses provide also more tax revenue at a lower public cost. One analysis found that compared to about $7 in property taxes earned per acre for the average big-box store, an acre of mixed-use independent businesses generated an average of $287 in tax revenue.

Local businesses cultivate cohesion and well-being in communities, building social capital and civic engagement, encouraging cooperation on shared concerns and challenges and an increase in local pride.

And at a time of concern over the environment and climate change, using local businesses can cut reliance on shipping and even vehicle use. A study of 3,200 households in King County found that residents of neighborhoods with more local businesses logged 26 percent fewer vehicle miles than those in areas with fewer local shopping options.

Oh, what fun: Another plus for shoppers: It can be more fun, even if online shopping means not having to change out of pajamas.

One can also take in a little local history.

Hilton & Company started as a Marysville pharmacy, said owner Mary Kirkland, whose great grandfather, Jeffrey, started the drug store in 1919. While the store’s pharmacy department closed in 2020, the shop, which Kirkland bought in 1984 from a long-time employee whom she had worked for, has continued as a card and gift store, expanding with a selection of clothing.

“It’s fun to play store, as I say, in air quotes,” Kirkland said. “And yeah, it’s really just a wonderful legacy for our family.”

The shop offers a variety of gifts, children’s items, candles, greeting cards, seasonal decorations and other home decor and bath, body and wellness products.

“We provide a lot of things that aren’t found commonly in the big box stores,” Kirkland said.

As a special attraction for Small Business Saturday, Kirkland is offering a “pop-up” shop that will feature Marysville jewelry maker Robin Westbrook. Kirkland said she frequently features the work of local artists and craftspeople.

There’s some local synergy, too, as Hilton & Company shares an entire block with other small independent businesses.

Identifying a day for small businesses, Kirkland said, has raised the profile of local shops, at a time when those shops depend on the holiday season to keep those businesses open and thriving.

“We have just a wonderful group of local customers who come in on that day just to buy something from an independent store,” she said.

That support for local independents can extend beyond the items you can wrap and put under the tree.

Thinking outside the gift box: Wendy Poischbeg, chief executive for the Greater Everett Chamber of Commerce, which relaunched itself this January, encourages support of the area’s service providers and trade businesses.

“When you look at our business license data, a majority of our businesses are made up of construction and trades and health professionals, and it would be really cool if we could add to the boutiques and breweries and also think about our residential remodelers and our spas and wellness providers to show how we can support them over the holidays,” she suggested.

Gift cards for health and wellness services support area providers, she said. And if you know someone who’s starting an apprenticeship or is a student in a trade skills center, consider asking them about the tools and supplies they use and need.

Even buying a gift card so someone can fill their gas tank can help people get to work or school and still support local businesses, Poischbeg said. Those gas stations and convenience stores are typically owned locally.

Some like it hot: Also adding to the value of purchases are what’s purchased for holiday entertaining and stocking stuffers.

A shop like Mountlake Terrace’s Double DD Meats offers a huge selection for both, in addition to the shop’s butcher shop and meat market.

Double DD went through 1,200 turkeys for Thanksgiving, owner Kim Nygard said of the family business. The meat case offers a selection of natural beef, pork, lamb and poultry; game meats including elk, venison and wild boar; and even exotic meats, such as camel, kangaroo, ostrich and alligator.

But, if a pound of round isn’t practical as a stocking stuffer, consider its selection of some 3,000 hot sauces, 1,400 barbecue sauces and marinades and 500 dry rubs. Here and there, shoppers can find aprons, T-shirts, potholders, dishcloths and more, with laugh lines of varying levels of good taste.

“We bring in tons of small things that people can grab and go that are really funny,” Nygard said, between bites of a sandwich as she took a break from the bustle of the day before Thanksgiving. “You know things that make people smile, like hand towels and coasters. A lot of it has potty-mouth words or super funny things on them.”

Those putting together charcuterie boards — even if you can’t pronounce “charcuterie” — can find an ample selection of sausages, meats, cheeses and more.

There’s no real secret to assembling charcuterie.

“Just get a good variety,” she said. “Get a bunch of little handfuls of everything. So there’s a nice variety. You reminded me, I need to make one for Thanksgiving.”

Double DD Meats also enjoys its location at Mountlake Terrace’s West Plaza Marketplace among other independent businesses, including a Diamond Knot Brewpub, the Snohomish Pie Co., Alberto Jr. Mexican Food and the Espresso Break stand.

The Christmas shopping season, Nygard said, is definitely the busiest time of the year, and she appreciates the additional visibility that Small Business Saturday provides. That support is important.

“We want to keep our economy flowing,” she said. “You know, you should shop at our small stores.”