Winter wonderland: Everett lights up downtown with annual tree lighting

Valentina Jin, 2, and Ting Gu look up at the holiday lights during Wintertide on Nov. 28, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Santa Claus turns on the holiday lights during Wintertide on Nov. 28, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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People enjoy holiday lights and fake snow during Wintertide on Nov. 28, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Dancers from The Dance School perform the Waltz of the Snowflakes during Wintertide on Nov. 28, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Santa Claus walks through the crowd while giving out high-fives during Wintertide on Nov. 28, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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EVERETT — Downtown Everett transformed into a winter wonderland Friday night as hundreds gathered for the city’s annual tree lighting ceremony.

Families ran through faux snow, made arts and crafts, and sipped on hot cocoa and cider as part of Everett’s Wintertide Kickoff Event.

Just before 5 p.m., attendees packed the intersection of Colby Avenue and Hewitt Avenue, eagerly awaiting Santa Claus’ arrival. While they waited, they enjoyed a ballet performance by dancers with The Dance School.

Santa arrived at the event in a stylish fire truck and was escorted to the stage by Everett firefighters. Then, the countdown began and the intersection glowed with colorful lights.

For some families, the annual tree lighting is a key part of the holiday season.

“We come every year for the lights and for Santa,” said attendee Misty Stultz. “It’s a tradition.”

One of her kids, 10-year-old Katelyn, liked the snow the most. Malik, 6, liked seeing the tree light up.

After the lighting, kids took pictures with Santa at the Historic Everett Theater. The theater also showed free screenings of holiday movies all night.

The lighting marked the start of a month of holiday festivities in Everett. Other events include 12 Days of Reindeer and Holiday at the Bay at the Port of Everett, and a light display at the Evergreen Arboretum and Gardens. A full schedule of events is available on the city’s website.

Santa said Rudolph was to thank for Friday night’s clear, calm weather.

“Rudolph wanted the night off, and I said the only way you can have the night off is if you can guarantee that there will be no fog and no rain,” Santa said. “So give it up for Rudolph!”

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.