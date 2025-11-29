Sweet and spicy, Honey Sriracha Shrimp is a no-fuss fall classic for seafood lovers

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Honey Sriracha Shrimp is a deliciously sweet and spicy dish we are excited to present throughout November at “World Flavors” in The Kitchen, Quil Ceda Creek Casino’s innovative food hall experience.

I’m pleased to share this recipe for you to try at home. It is quick and easy to prepare, making it perfect for a no-fuss weeknight dinner. Pair it with steamed rice or vegetables and you have a zesty, complete meal for seafood lovers.

Enjoy!

Honey Sriracha Shrimp

Serves 3

Ingredients:

1 pound Large shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 tablespoons Honey

2 tablespoons Sriracha sauce (adjust for your own spice preference)

1 tablespoon Soy sauce

1 tablespoon Olive oil or vegetable oil

3 cloves Garlic, minced

Optional: chopped green onions and sesame seeds for garnish

Preparation:

In a small bowl mix honey, sriracha and soy sauce until well combined.

Heat the oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add minced garlic and sauté for about 30 seconds until fragrant.

Add the shrimp to the skillet and cook for 2-3 minutes per side until they turn pink and are cooked throughout.

Pour the honey sriracha sauce over the shrimp and toss to coat evenly. Cook for another minute, allowing the sauce to thicken slightly.

Serve immediately, garnished with chopped green onions and sesame seeds if desired.

Quil Ceda Creek Casino Sous Chef Guy Potter’s 25-year culinary journey has included 17 years at Caesars Entertainment at an array of dining venues. Before moving to Washington, he spent seven years working with Guy Fieri at the celebrity chef’s first Mexican-themed restaurant, El Burro Borracho at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino in Laughlin, Nevada. Guy joined the Quil Ceda Creek Casino team in 2020 at The Kitchen, where diverse menu choices are served at multiple food stations.