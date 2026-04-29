Lauren Jelencovich, Bike Love, Tammy Pescatelli and more

Lauren Jelencovich will perform in concert with piano Saturday at the Everett Civic Auditorium. (Provided photo)

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MUSIC

Chateau Ste. Michelle: 14111 NE 145th St., Woodinville. For more information, visit ste-michelle.com.

• May 24, Yellowcard, 6 p.m.

• June 6, 7, Bob Dylan, 6:30 p.m.

Historic Everett Theatre: 2911 Colby Ave., Everett. For more information, visit theeveretttheatre.org.

• April 29, Canned Heat with Big Brother and the Holding Company, 7 p.m.

• May 1, Red Karma – A tribute to Taylor Swift, 7 p.m.

• May 8, Richard Marx, 7:30 p.m.

APEX Art & Culture Center: APEX’s Kings Hall, 1611 Everett Ave., Everett. For more information, visit apexeverett.com.

• May 2, Antwane Tyler with Racyne Parker and a one-night-only special appearance by Fretland, 7:30 p.m.

• Washington Blues Society presents Blue Monday with the Blues Ambassadors, Mondays at El Sid, 7-9 p.m.

• EMI Presents: Open Mic Night, Wednesdays at El Sid, 7-10 p.m. Every Wednesday, we’re opening up the El Sid stage to local musicians, songwriters, poets, and performers of all kinds. Whether you’re testing new material, playing for the first time, or just there to listen – this night is about community, creativity and showing up.

• Latin Night Social: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays at El Sid. Get ready for a night of nonstop music, dancing, and vibrant energy! Passion Vibes Latin Events brings you an unforgettable Salsa, Bachata, and Latin Mix Party featuring top DJs, irresistible rhythms, and a welcoming atmosphere for dancers of all levels. Come solo or with friends—hit the floor, feel the music and let the night take over!

Edmonds Center for the Arts: 410 Fourth Ave. N, Edmonds. For more information, visit edmondscenterforthearts.org.

• May 1, We Speak 2026, An Annual Celebration of Spoken Word Poetry & Storytelling, 7:30 p.m.

Everett Civic Music: 2415 Colby, Everett, everettcivicmusic.com

Over 90 years of sponsoring live music for the community. Three upcoming events for a prorated season membership for $45, available at the door or online at everettcivicmusic.com. All concerts start at 2 p.m. at the Everett Civic Auditorium 2415 Colby. Doors open at 1 p.m.

• May 2, Lauren Jelencovich in concert – Soprano with Piano

Everett Philharmonic: Tickets and info at www.EverettPhil.org or (425) 585-8975.

Passing the Baton! Guest conductor Bobby Collins leads the Everett Phil in its season finale, featuring Bernstein’s Candide Overture, Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony, & Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1, performed by Ross Salvosa. May 17, 3 p.m. at the Everett Civic Auditorium. Tickets & info: EverettPhil.org

Mukilteo Community Orchestra

Please join the Mukilteo Community Orchestra for our final free concert of the season, “From the Soil,” at 6:30 p.m. May 12 at the Rosehill Community Center in Mukilteo.

The 11-member SnoCo Brass Band will kick things off with a preconcert performance, featuring pieces like “Shake it Off” by Taylor Swift and “The Mandalorian” by Ludwig Goransson.

MCO will then present an original percussion concerto by percussionist and composer Jonathan Rodriguez entitled “we, in this way / what the air holds but does not tell.”

Our final piece will be Afro-American Symphony by American composer William Grant Still.

Don’t miss this exciting musical evening! Event information can be found on our website: https://mukilteoorchestra.org/events/

STAGE, THEATER AND DANCE

Edmonds Driftwood Players: The volunteer-based nonprofit community theatre’s 2025-26 season consists of four productions at the Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St., Edmonds. For more information, visit edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org.

• “The Mysterious Affair at Styles,” a new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel, May 15-June 7.

The Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College: Mukilteo Hall, 20310 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood, WA 98036.

Ballyhoo Theatre presents Into the Woods, April 24 to May 3.

What happens after “happily ever after?” James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching. The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

Into the Woods is directed by Shileah Corey and Alia Thomaier, and choreographed by Alia Thomaier, with musical direction by Aimee Naughton. Performances will be held at the Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College, April 24 to May 3, 2026. For accessible sliding-scale ticketing and more information, including a parent guide (Into the Woods may not be suitable for younger audience members), please go to ballyhootheatre.org.

The Red Curtain Arts Center, 9315 State Ave., Suite J, Marysville

Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts is delighted to present Fiddler on the Roof Sr. with performances at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays from May 1-10.

This empowering adaptation was designed specifically for our senior performers. Our actors were given the chance to learn, grow, and flourish in a supportive creative environment through signing up for this unique Senior Theatre Class. Get ready to cheer them on as they take this classic to the stage!

Fiddler on the Roof is set in Imperial Russia and tells the story of Tevye, a Jewish man cut out for the work of a dairyman. In Anatevka, these people grounded in their traditions become impacted by a modern world with rising anti-Jewish rhetoric. Tevye struggles with his daughter’s disdain for arranged marriages, and with the threat of exile, this community is pushed to overcome fearsome tribulations and hardships.

Tickets are $15 for Adults and $12 for Children. Purchase tickets online, by phone at (360) 322-7402, or in person at the box office Tuesday–Saturday from 2-6 p.m. For more information, visit www.redcurtainfoundation.org.

Kamiak High School Theatre Arts, 10801 Harbour Pointe Blvd., Mukilteo, https://kamiakarts.org/

Kamiak High School Theatre ArtsPresents: DAMN YANKEES, with performances at 7 p.m. May 1, 2, 8; and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. May 9.​ $15.00 for Students and Seniors, $20 General Admission.

Based on the novel, The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant by Douglass Wallop, Damn Yankees the Broadway mega-hit and winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, hits it out of the park! The winning score by Adler and Ross and a devilish book by George Abbot have made this sporty musical comedy a true American classic.

Middle-aged baseball fanatic Joe Boyd, trades his soul to the Devil, also known as Mr. Applegate, for a chance to lead his favorite team to victory in the pennant race against the New York Yankees. As young baseball sensation, Joe Hardy, he transforms the hapless Washington Senators into a winning team, only to realize the true worth of the life that he’s left behind. Joe ultimately outsmarts Applegate, returns to his former self and shepherds the Senators to the World Series.

Light, fast-paced and devilishly clever, Damn Yankees is a homerun hit, featuring all-American subject matter and an irreverent sense of humor. Damn Yankees is a wicked, romantic comedy, sure to please.

Edmonds Heights Performing Arts, 23200 100th Ave. W., Edmonds, WA 98020.

EDMONDS – Edmonds Heights Performing Arts (EHPA) presents We Will Rock You Young@Part®, directed by Dorothy Rosenthal Pierce and performed by Developing Artists (DA; grades 7-12).

Approximate run time is one hour, plus intermission.

The production features 4 performances:

• Friday, May 1 at 7 p.m.

• Saturday, May 2 at 1 p.m.

• Saturday, May 2 at 7 p.m. (ASL interpretation will be provided)

• Sunday, May 3 at 1 p.m.

Tickets and information: https://www.ehshows.com/more/shows/we-will-rock-you

Ticket price: $11 + $1.31 fee

We Will Rock You is a jukebox futuristic musical written by Ben Elton, in collaboration with Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor, set to the music of the rock band Queen. It tells the story of two young rebels fighting to restore individuality and live music in a dystopian, corporate future where rock music is banned.

Set on a future version of Earth once known as “the iPlanet,” where a powerful corporation controls all aspects of life and musical instruments are banned, the story centers on a group of rebel Bohemians determined to save rock ‘n’ roll.

Featuring chart-topping songs such as “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Radio Ga Ga,” “Killer Queen,” and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” this dynamic adaptation celebrates the power of music and individuality.

We Will Rock You Young@Part® is the authorized 60-minute adaptation of the West End musical, designed especially for young performers.

The EHPA program at Edmonds Heights K-12 serves a significant portion of the school community, offering theatre classes across all grade levels and producing multiple live performances each year. Students participate both on stage and behind the scenes, gaining experience in acting, technical theatre, and production leadership.

EHPA is self-supporting through ticket sales, fundraising and sponsorships. Each year, the program produces a wide range of theatrical works involving hundreds of students.

VISUAL ARTS

Schack Art Center: 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett

Water Ways: Healing the circle of water and life; March 26 to May 16. Water Ways explores the vital role of water in our world and the impact of climate change on watersheds both locally and globally. The exhibition highlights the beauty and interconnectedness of Earth’s water systems, the science behind them, and the effects of environmental change on all forms of life—human, animal, and plant. Through creative expression, it also showcases solutions and actions being undertaken by communities, scientists, and individuals. Engaging for students and visitors of all ages, Water Ways inspires understanding, reflection, and hope for the future of our planet.

Lynnwood Event Center: 3711 196th St. SE, Lynnwood

The District at the Lynnwood Event Center is pleased to present Flight Patterns: The Art and Motion of Winged Life, a juried art exhibition exploring the elegance, energy and symbolism of winged life in motion. The exhibit will be on view through June 22, 2026. It is open to the public 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with additional evening and weekend viewing available when the building is open for public events. Visitors are encouraged to call 425-778-7155 in advance to confirm exhibit availability before arriving.

Participating artists include Alexandra Nason, Amber Chiozza, Andy Ross, Ann Crow, Barbara Forrest, Christopher James (SIEGE), David Demarest, David Jacobs, Dylan Sanidad, Ernie Yip, Glenda Cooper, Graham Schodda, Hannah Zizza, Ilse Kluge, Jessie Hazleton, Johanna Porter, Julia Oliver-Clifner, Juliana Brandon, Julie Sevilla Drake, Kelly Liedtke, Kevin Holmes, Peggy Shashy, Rebekah Core, Sam Chapman, Shannon Danks, Shannon Tipple-Leen and Sue Coccia.

For more information about this exhibit or upcoming arts programming, please contact the Lynnwood Event Center at 425-778-7155.

Gallery North, 401 Main St., Edmonds, gallerynorthedmonds.com

Gallery North Alumni Reunion: Join us this May at Gallery North in Edmonds, as we celebrate 65 years of artistic excellence with a special invitational exhibition featuring the work of Gallery North alumni. This vibrant showcase honors the legacy of artists who were once members of the cooperative, bringing together decades of creative expression in one inspiring exhibition.

The show highlights an impressive range of mediums, including sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, glass, and paintings. Each piece reflects both the rich history of Gallery North and the innovative spirit it continues to foster. Spanning a variety of styles and approaches, the exhibition offers visitors a unique opportunity to experience the evolution of artistic voices connected to the gallery.

The celebration begins with an opening reception from 1-4 p.m. May 3. Guests are invited to meet the artists, engage with their work, and connect with fellow art enthusiasts in a warm, welcoming setting. Additional opportunities to experience the exhibition will take place during Edmonds 3rd Thursday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. May 21 when participating artists will be present.

Whether you are a longtime supporter of Gallery North or discovering it for the first time, this anniversary exhibition highlights the enduring power of art to inspire, challenge, and connect community. Don’t miss this special showcase honoring 65 years of artistic collaboration and creativity.

Gallery North has been in operation since 1961 as it continues its mission to promote established and emerging local artists in the heart of beautiful downtown Edmonds. Gallery North is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For further information, please visit our website at www.gallerynorthedmonds.com or call the gallery at 425-774-0946.

Everett Museum of History, Van Valey House, 2130 Colby Ave., Everett

Bootleggers & Boozemakers: This special exhibit connects the community with its heritage in a unique and fun presentation by curator Rebecca Monaghan. Come and see for yourself, and maybe even join as a member or participate as a volunteer.

This exhibit is available April 2 through May 2. Open House 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday.

Snohomish County PUD Auditorium: 2320 California Ave., Everett

• May 2, Bike Love short films screening, 7 p.m., We’re kicking off the cycling season with a high-energy screening of Bike Love, a curated collection of the world’s best cycling short films. From breathtaking landscapes to gritty urban settings, you will see how the global bike movement is changing the world, one frame at a time. Whether you’re a downhill shredder, a daily commuter, or just someone who loves a good story, Bike Love is where our community connects.

Presented by Sharing Wheels, this new annual event is about building the future of Everett’s bike scene. Be there for the very first one and help us set the pace for years to come. Your ticket supports local community cycling programs and brings world-class cinema right to our own backyard.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at sharingwheels.org

COMEDY

Tulalip Resort Casino: Tulalip Resort Casino’s Orca Ballroom, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. For more information visit everythingtulalip.com/entertainment/orca-ballroom.

• April 30, 8 p.m., Comedian Tammy Pescatelli, of NBC’s Last Comic Standing fame.