Monroe boys top Jackson on opening night

Monroe sophomore Isaiah Kiehl drives the ball down against Edmonds-Woodway junior DJ Karl in the Bearcats’ 61-56 win against the Warriors in the District 1 3A Boys Basketball Championship in Marysville, Washington on Feb. 22, 2025. (Joe Pohoryles / The Herald)

Prep roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 2:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-league

Monroe 53, Jackson 44

MONROE — The defending 3A District 1 champion Bearcats (1-0 overall) started their season off with a solid win, outscoring the Timberwolves (0-1) by seven in the fourth quarter to win by nine. Caleb Campbell led all scorers with 18 points for Monroe, while Dominic Castillo posted 17 in the win. Joey Gosline (17) and Seamus Williams (15) combined for 32 points for Jackson.

Granite Falls 47, Lynnwood 40

LYNNWOOD — An 11-0 run to close the game gave the Tigers (1-0) a dramatic opening-night win over the Royals (0-1). Beau Everson (17) and Jaxx Goldsmith (16) combined for 33 points for Granite Falls, while Lynnwood’s Hosny El-Aarag scored 12 points.

Everett 59, Mountlake Terrace 47

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — The Seagulls (1-0) earned a road win over the Hawks (0-1) after getting out to an eight-point lead by the half. It was a balanced effort for Everett, which had four players notch double-digit games in Henry Selders (14), Noah Owens (13), Michael Selders (12) and Gemini Jones (12). Mountlake Terrace was paced by Anthony Fuentes’ 21-point game, in which the sophomore hit five 3-pointers.

Meadowdale 81, Cascade 27

LYNNWOOD — The Mavericks (1-0) cruised to a win over the visiting Bruins (0-1) as four Meadowdale players scored over 10 points. Noah Million led the charge with 22 while Khalil Botley (16), Nolan Lee (11) and Orion Ezeonwuka (10) all found the bucket consistently for Meadowdale. Shane Walker and Kenny Rasmussen each had seven points for Cascade.

Lakewood 69, Lummi Nation 69

ARLINGTON — The Cougars (0-0-1) and Blackhawks played to a tie through four quarters in their opener, as lighting issues prevented overtime from being played. Derek Wilson led all scorers with 19 for Lakewood, while former Monroe star Chayce Waite-Keller scored 17 for Lummi Nation.

Edmonds-Woodway 71, West Seattle 45

EDMONDS — The 3A state runner-up Warriors (1-0) opened their season with a bang, taking down the Wildcats in dominant fashion at home. Grant Williams started his campaign with a 27-point showing, including an 8-for-8 night at the charity stripe. Andreas Simonsen and DJ Karl each scored 10 to bolster the Warriors’ efforts.

Lake Stevens 78, Tenison Woods (Australia) 38

LAKE STEVENS — The Vikings (1-0) took down the Titans as Devin Freeman scored 21 points to lead all scorers.

Read The Herald’s full report of the game HERE.

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Glacier Peak 63, King’s 24

Arlington 66, Marysville Getchell 28

Stanwood 64, Mount Vernon 61

Snohomish 56, Ferndale 52

Marysville Pilchuck 85, Sehome 59

Bothell 66, Kamiak 65

Concordia Christian 65, Grace Academy 36

Nooksack Valley 69, Sultan 30

Burlington-Edison 85, Mariner 61

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GIRLS BASKETBALL

Non-league

Glacier Peak 68, King’s 61

SNOHOMISH — After trailing by four at the half, the Grizzlies (2-0) outscored the Knights (0-1) 36-25 in the final two periods to earn a home win. Zoey Ritter drained three 3-pointers en route to a 19-point performance while Lily Riechelson (17) and Skylar Giacomi (14) combined for 31 for Glacier Peak. Molly Kyler had a game-high 23 points on four 3-pointers for King’s while reigning Herald Player of the Year Kaleo Anderson scored 18 in the loss.

Lake Stevens 62, Tenison Woods (Australia) 32

LAKE STEVENS — The Vikings (2-0) cruised to a win over Tension Woods of Australia, as Noelani Tupua (21) and Keira Tupua (20) combined for 41 points.

Read The Herald’s full report of the game HERE.

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Granite Falls 28, Evergreen (Seattle) 17

Grace Academy 54, Concordia Christian 1

Nooksack Valley 52, Sultan 8