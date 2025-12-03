Archbishop Murphy girls open season with solid win over Snohomish

Archbishop Murphy’s Brooke Blachly makes a three point shot during the game against Meadowdale on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep basketball roundup for Wednesday, Dec. 3:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Non-league

Archbishop Murphy 56, Snohomish 50

SNOHOMISH — The Wildcats (1-0 overall) outlasted the Panthers (0-2) in their season-opener as all-area guard Brooke Blachly had 23 points on five 3-pointers to open her senior season. Co-captains Celine Wright (14) and Ashley Fletcher (10) combined for 24 points for Archbishop Murphy as well. Snohomish senior Sienna Capelli led the Panthers with 22 points (13 in the fourth quarter) while Alaina Daclison scored 11 and Lola Rotondo chipped in 10 points in the loss.

Stanwood 37, Arlington 36

ARLINGTON — The Spartans (2-0) escaped the Eagles (1-1) in a low-scoring affair. Sophomore Addy Schuh paced Stanwood with 12 points while Kailee Anderson also had a team-high 12 for Arlington.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

Meadowdale 58, Kamiak 45

LYNNWOOD — The Mavericks (1-1) allowed just three Kamiak (1-1) points in the second quarter in their first win of the season. Five Meadowdale players scored more than eight points in Lexi Zardis (13), Mia Brockmeyer (13), Quinn Gannon (10), Kaya Powell (10) and Lisa Sonko (8). Avery Goldwire scored 14 for Kamiak in the loss.

Lake Stevens 61, Shorewood 44

SHORELINE — The Vikings (3-0) picked up their third win in as many days, taking down the Stormrays (0-2) on the road. Keira Isabelle Tupua notched her second straight 20-point performance, scoring a game-high 29 points, while Autumn Swobody had 11 for Lake Stevens. Melanie Degenhardt (18) and Karmin Kasberg (17) combined for 35 points for Shorewood.

Glacier Peak 56, Everett 37

EVERETT — The Grizzlies (3-0) won the first quarter 19-2 against the Seagulls (0-2) en route to a comfortable win. Lillian Riechelson had a game-high 23 points for Glacier Peak while Skylar Giacomi contributed 13 and Zoey Ritter had 11 on three 3-pointers. Tatum Smith led the way for Everett with 11 points.

Jackson 65, Mountlake Terrace 41

MILL CREEK — The Timberwolves (2-0) led the Hawks (1-1) by three at halftime, but used a 23-4 third quarter to pull away for a sizable victory. Avery Cooke (15) and Alexis Eichhorn (14) nearly combined for 30 for Jackson, while Jaliyah Dyson had a team-high 20 points for Mountlake Terrace.

Edmonds-Woodway 74, Cascade 32

EVERETT — The Warriors (2-0) took down the Bruins (0-2) behind a combined 40 points from Finley Wichers (21) and freshman Zaniyah Jones (19). Cascade freshman Brooklyn Calogne had a team-high 14 points in the loss.

Sedro-Woolley 63, Marysville Pilchuck 13

MARYSVILLE — The Cubs (1-0) took down the Tomahawks (0-3) as Kelsey Woolclock scored a game-high 20 points.

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Monroe 54, Shorecrest 51

Mariner 47, Lynnwood 41

Bellingham 54, Marysville Getchell 29

Squalicum 56, Sultan 14

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BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-league

Crosspoint Christian 59, Darrington 55