Snohomish knocks off Lake Stevens at home

Snohomish’s Deyton Wheat blocks a shot by Mountlake Terrace’s Svayjeet Singh during the 3A district loser-out playoff game on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025 in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep basketball roundup for Thursday, Dec. 4:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-league

Snohomish 56, Lake Stevens 51

SNOHOMISH — The Panthers (2-1 overall) held off the Vikings (1-1) in their home opener. Deyton Wheat (21 points) led the scoring effort for Snohomish while Hudson Smith (16 points, 12 rebounds) notched a healthy double-double. Devin Freeman scored a game-high 28 points for Lake Stevens in the loss.

Marysville Pilchuck 51, Mariner 49

MARYSVILLE — The Tomahawks (1-2) notched their first win of the season in a close game with the Marauders (0-2). Sophomore star Michael Smathers Jr. led the way for Marysville Pilchuck with 26 points while Michael Taylor (12) and Nouhoun Campaore (11) combined for 23 points. No individual stats were reported for Mariner.

Northwest Yeshiva 65, Darrington 62

DARRINGTON — The Loggers fell to 0-2 as a late push from the visiting Lions turned the tide. Grady Stuvland (23) and Hunter Anderson (21) combined for 44 points to pace Darrington.

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Arlington 76, Shorewood 69

Shorecrest 82, Marysville Getchell 55

Sedro-Woolley 57, Stanwood 46

Squalicum 62, Sultan 45

Northwest 1B

Tulalip Heritage 106, Cedar Park Christian (Lynnwood) 21

The Hawks (1-0) dominated on both ends against the Eagles, eclipsing the century mark on their opening night by shooting 61% from the field. Davien Parks scored 27 of his 33 points in the first half and finished with seven assists while Davis Bachand (six steals) had 18 points and Tayari Archibald scored 14 for Tulalip Heritage. The Hawks picked up where they left off last season on the defensive end, notching 26 steals as a team.

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GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northwest 1B

Tulalip Heritage 45, Cedar Park Christian (Lynnwood) 23