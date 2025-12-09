Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Nov. 30 – Dec. 6

The Athlete of the Week nominees for Nov. 30-Dec. 6. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Will Lynch Lake Stevens football

The senior lineman alertly picked up a blocked field goal — and while most thought the play was over — ran it 36 yards for a touchdown in a 44-35 win over Graham-Kapowsin in the Class 4A state semifinals on Nov. 29. Lynch won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for Nov. 23-29 by claiming 208 (70.75%) of the 294 votes.

This week’s nominees

Audrey George Monroe girls wrestling

The senior grappler won the 120-pound division at the Mariner Holiday Wrestling Tournament with four pins, including three in the first round.

Blake Moser Lake Stevens football

The junior quarterback rushed for four touchdowns as the Vikings fell in overtime of the Class 4A state title game on Nov. 6.

Davien Parks Tulalip Heritage boys basketball

Parks scored 27 of his 33 points in the first half and finished with seven assists in a win over Cedar Park Christian on Dec. 4

William Wilson Archbishop Murphy football

The junior linebacker’s scoop and score of a Tumwater fumble, along with 11 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks, helped the Wildcats win the Class 2A state championship on Nov. 6.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.