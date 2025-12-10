PETA offering $6,000 reward for information on dog found zipped inside suitcase

Everett Officer Kargopoltseva poses with Binny after returning to visit the pit bull for the first time since rescuing her from a dumpster in Everett.

Binny, a pit bull rescued from a dumpster, goes on a field trip with Officer Kargopoltseva, who rescued her in November in Everett. (Everett Police Department)

EVERETT — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering up to $6,000 as a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction on cruelty charges of those responsible for abandoning a dog inside a zipped suitcase in an Everett dumpster.

On Nov. 18, Everett police responded to a 911 call after a bystander reported finding a gray/blue pit bull in a dumpster behind a restaurant in the 8800 block on Evergreen Way, according to a PETA press release. The dog was alive inside the suitcase with a rope around her neck.

Patrol officers transported the dog to the Everett Animal Shelter, where staff discovered she had given birth within the last day, the release said. The dog, now named Binny, was underweight, vomiting blood and had abrasions around her neck.

Binny is making steady progress in her recovery and is scheduled for another follow-up examination, said Everett Animal Shelter spokesperson Leslie Wall in an email.

“We remain hopeful about her continued healing,” Wall said in an email. “Her resilience has been truly inspiring to all of us.”

Wall expressed gratitude for the support of Binny’s story from the public and that the compassion and concern have “been a source of encouragement for our team and a reminder of the strength of our community.”

Initially, PETA offered a $5,000 reward, but a community member pledged an additional $1,000 Monday evening, according to PETA spokesperson Hannah Nelson.

Individuals with information or anyone who has seen gray/blue pit bull mix puppies born around Nov. 17 can contact the Everett Police Department’s non-emergency line at 425-407-3999.

Due to the flooding risk caused by rising water levels in the Snohomish River, the Everett Animal Shelter announced a temporary evacuation of the animals into foster care Tuesday on social media. Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, the shelter announced all the animals had been safely placed.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com. X: @JennaMillikan