Marysville Getchell boys stay perfect

Prep wrestling roundup for Thursday, Dec. 11:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS WRESTLING

Non-league

Marysville Getchell 54, Cascade 20

At Marysville Getchell H.S.

106—Raman Saeed (C) won by tech. fall 16-1; 113—Julius Ruiz (M) pinned Preston Chao 3:52; 120—Alex Boe-Flores (C) pinned Allen Canares 1:59; 126—Roman Ruiz (M) pinned Matthew Osbjornsen 1:05; 132—Kai Osthus (M) pinned Kaidin Thomas 1:47; 138—Eusevio Bernius (M) won by forfeit; 144—Jamie Le (C) dec. Zachary Donoghue 21-18; 150—Logan Christy (M) pinned Aaren Arias 1:07; 157—Aidan Partridge (M) pinned Nour Qandeel 4:41; 165—Boden Norberg (M) dec. Matthew Barclay 6-4; 175—Teygan Thomas (M) tech. fall Jaden Phan 17-2; 190—Connor Conant (M) pinned JT Hardy 0:15; 215—Fedhl Al-Mosawi (C) pinned Ben Jensen 2:56; 285—Brady Elwood (M) maj. dec. Vincent Cho 14-6.

Marysville Getchell 38, Shorewood 30

At Marysville Getchell H.S.

106—Maxim Moulton (M) won by forfeit; 113—Derek Norton (S) maj. dec. Julius Ruiz 11-3; 120—Easten Edens (S) pinned Allen Canares 2:26; 126—Roman Ruiz (M) pinned Justin Widnyana 2:27; 132—Kai Osthus (M) maj. dec. Yaphet Habtom 9-1; 138—Eusevio Bernius (M) pinned Matbeal Dinka 1:19; 144—Zachary Donoghue (M) pinned Eoin Ritter 3:14; 150—Logan Christy (M) dec. Elijah Jepsen 11-7; 157—Maximus Uckun (S) pinned Aidan Partridge 0:52; 165—Boden Norberg (M) maj. dec. Mohan Liu 13-4; 175—Hezekiah Graham (S) dec. Teygan Thomas 9-3; 190—Lukas Probizanski (S) pinned Connor Conant 1:15; 215—Baboucarr Cham (S) maj. dec. Ben Jensen 9-0; 285—Brady Elwood (M) dec. Noah Eaglehead 7-4.

Arlington 35, Marysville Pilchuck 31

At Marysville Pilchuck H.S.

106—Erwin Castillo (M) pinned Josias Jimenez 1:12; 113—Emmett Decker (A) pinned Eric Aguirre 1:24; 120—Quintan Parsons (S) pinned Jayden Betancourt 1:46; 126—Garrett Turner (M) dec. Mason Boardley 19-16; 132—Curtis Warner (A) dec. Dylan Turner 16-10; 138—Michael Baxter (A) pinned Gunner Janes 0:42; 144—Max Woodall (M) dec. Atheer Alwadi 10-5; 150—Dayton Fitzgibbon (A) dec. Emony Villa-Johnson 2-1 3OT; 157—Breyden Childress (M) dec. Cole Canell 14-4; 165—Tre Haines (A) dec. Cole Jones-Longstreet 20-5; 175—Clay Hever (A) pinned Zayne Fast 2:35; 190—Sebastian Eagle (M) dec. Sammuel Ecker 6-2; 215—Aiden Eagle (M) pinned Caleb Francois 5:13; 285—Santiago Jimenez (M) pinned Ascenzo Scarsella 2:47.

Marysville Pilchuck 67, Jackson 11

At Marysville Pilchuck H.S.

106—Erwin Castillo (M) dec. Caden Nakajim 19-17; 113—Jaden Nguyen (J) dec. Eric Aguirre 18-1; 120—Jayden Betancourt (M) won by forfeit; 126—Garrett Turner (M) won by forfeit; 132—Brady Holliday (M) won by forfeit; 138—Gunner Janes (M) pinned Casey Peterson 0:25; 144—Max Woodall (M) dec. Ryan Lee 20-1; 150—Emony Villa-Johnson (M) dec. Weston Moore 17-1; 157—Breyden Childress (M) pinned Isaiah Van Diest 3:21; 165—Cole Jones-Longstreet (M) pinned Connor Carillo 0:57; 175—Carson Gilbert (J) pinned Zayne Fast 1:31; 190—Sebastian Eagle (M) pinned Zane Albana 4:52; 215—Steven Morales (M) pinned Elias Griffin 1:12; 285—Santiago Jimenez (M) pinned Caspian Smith 2:27.

— — — — — —

Monroe vs. Shorewood, scores not reported

Mountlake Terrace at Ferndale, postponed

Northwest

Bellingham 41, Lakewood 30

At Bellingham H.S.

106—Double forfeit; 113—Double forfeit; 120—Jacob Mccarty (B) pinned Emmett Levitsis 5:06; 126—James Button (B) pinned Cage Dewey 2:51; 132—Izzick Cooper (B) pinned Nathan Parker 2:48; 138—Henry Cave (L) pinned Dylan Cassidy 4:48; 144—Zahar Blyshchyk (B) pinned Elliot Burelo 1:40; 150—Aidan Borchert (B) pinned Alex Ortega Walters 1:04; 157—Ryan O’Connell (B) pinned Brennan Branson 2:57; 165—Owen Peterson (L) pinned Camden Chartier 1:19; 175—Hunter McNally (L) pinned Cal Williams 1:17; 190—Sonny Powell (B) tech. fall Isaac Smyser 18-3; 215—Ashton Hanson (L) pinned Julian Montoya 1:24; 285—Gabriel Burns (L) won by forfeit

Blaine 51, Lakewood 24

At Bellingham H.S.

106—Noxx Briner (B) won by forfeit; 113—Double forfeit; 120—Cole Voigt (B) dec. Emmett Levitsis 13-7; 126—Vinnie Saia (B) pinned Cage Dewey 0:51; 132—Aidyn Hancock (B) pinned Nathan Parker 0:23; 138—Henry Cave (L) pinned Matt Campion 1:13; 144—Gerardo Garcia (B) won by forfeit; 150—Alex Ortega Walters (L) pinned Nik Morrow 3:57; 157—Brennan Branson (L) won by forfeit; 165—Saihou Kanagie (B) pinned Owen Peterson 5:05; 175—Rhys Milligan (B) pinned Hunter McNally 2:22; 190—Hugo Vekved (B) pinned Isaac Smyser 1:09; 215—Ashton Hanson (L) pinned Gavin Zimmerlee 2:37; 285—Avery Hicks (B) pinned Gabriel Burns 5:51.

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

GIRLS WRESTLING

Non-league

Marysville Getchell 36, Lynnwood 27

At Lynnwood H.S.

100—Double forfeit; 105—Bianca Perez (M) won by forfeit; 110—Ayla Short (M) pinned Kendal House 0:43; 115—Genesis Corro (M) pinned Zoe Degenstein 0:55; 120—Elizabeth Grauman (M) won by forfeit; 125—Annika Norberg (M) won by forfeit; 130—Salem Logosz (L) won by forfeit; 135—Double forfeit; 140—Venus Hernandez (L) won by forfeit; 145—Elizabeth Noble (L) won by forfeit; 155—Tala Samara (L) dec. Merari Garcia-Guillen 7-3; 170—Abriana Russell (L) won by forfeit; 190—Miley Lemon Neel (M) won by forfeit; 235—Double forfeit.

Edmonds-Woodway 45, Marysville Getchell 24

At Lynnwood H.S.

100—Double forfeit; 105—Ny Ny Pendleton (E) pinned Bianca Perez 5:59; 110—Ayla Short (M) pinned Lena Kuebler 0:38; 115—Genesis Corro (M) pinned Yaretzi Garduno 1:05; 120—Samara Lynch (E) pinned Elizabeth Grauman 2:28; 125—Annika Norberg (M) won by forfeit; 130—Rae Adams (E) won by forfeit; 135—Jennifer Reinoso (E) won by forfeit; 140—Taelyn Connell (E) won by forfeit; 145—Samantha Stritzke (E) won by forfeit; 155—Mia Cruz (E) dec. Merari Garcia-Guillen 8-2; 170—Caitlyn Gallagher (E) won by forfeit; 190—Miley Lemon Neel (M) pinned Morgan Smith 3:16; 235—Double forfeit.

Lynnwood 29, Marysville Pilchuck 18

At Lynnwood H.S.

100—Double forfeit; 105—Double forfeit; 110—Elizabeth Hantelman (M) pinned Kendal House 3:07; 115—Double forfeit; 120—Jennifer Reyes Gomez (M) won by forfeit; 125—Double forfeit; 130—Salem Logosz (L) won by forfeit; 135—Double forfeit; 140—Venus Hernandez (L) won by forfeit; 145—Elizabeth Noble (L) won by forfeit; 155—Tala Samara (L) won by forfeit; 170—Abriana Russell (L) tech. fall Mya Balderas Bebout 18-2; 190—Double forfeit; 235—Cheylah Moses (M) won by forfeit.

— — — — — —

Edmonds-Woodway 12, Marysville Pilchuck 0

Shorecrest, Shorewood, Everett at Jackson, scores not reported

Northwest

Nooksack Valley, Oak Harbor at Lakewood, scores not reported