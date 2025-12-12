Mac Crews’ double-double leads Arlington past Stanwood

Prep boys basketball roundup for Dec. 12-13:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Friday

Non-league

Arlington 73, Stanwood 60

STANWOOD — Arlington (4-0 overall) got a double-double from Mac Crews, who posted a stat line of 16 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Carson Rowell scored a team-high 22 points, while Micah Robison added 11.

Kam Gleaves led the Spartans (1-4) with 17 points. Armani Ortiz (14) and Brenner Perry (11) also scored in double digits Stanwood.

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Meadowdale at Snohomish, canceled

Puyallup at Glacier Peak, canceled

Monroe at Lake Stevens, canceled

Tulalip Heritage at White Swan, canceled

Wesco 4A

Jackson 83, Mariner 45

MILL CREEK — Five players scored in double figures — Laryd Christensen (21 points), Seamus Williams (19), Mason Engen (13), Joey Gosline (10) and DJ Garcia (10) as the Timberwolves (1-3 overall, 1-0 league) picked up their first win of the season. Anthony Smiles led Mariner (0-3, 0-1) with 13 points, while Mohamed Ba added 10.

Wesco South 3A/2A

Edmonds-Woodway 64, Lynnwood 37

EDMONDS — Grant Williams scored a team-high 21 points for the undefeated Warriors (4-0 overall, 1-0 league), who also got 15 from Andreas Simonsen and 13 from Dennis Karl. Lynnwood’s Hosny El-Aarag led all scorers with 22 points, but the Royals fell to 0-4, 0-2.

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Shorecrest 67, Mountlake Terrace 64

Shorewood 63, Archbishop Murphy 44

Northwest

Lakewood 76, Oak Harbor 61

OAK HARBOR — Caleb Greenwood poured in a game-high 27 points for the Cougars in their season opener. Derek Wilson added 10 points.

Emerald Sound

Granite Falls 68, Bush 56

King’s 71, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 51

Northwest 2B/1B

Darrington at Concrete, canceled

Northwest 1B

Grace Academy at Cedar Park Christian (Lynnwood), score not reported

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Saturday

Non-league

Meadowdale 60, Kamiak 54

MUKILTEO — Khalil Botley (23 points, seven rebounds) and Marley Miller (20, four assists) combined for 43 points to lead the Mavericks, who improved to 4-1 overall. Orion Ezeonwuka added 13 points and six boards for Meadowdale. For Kamiak (2-5), Max Christiansen scored a team-high 16 points, and Aaron Pierre added 14.

Everett 92, Cascade 34

EVERETT — Henry Selder scored a game-high 33 points, and Gemini Jones poured in 26 points for the Seagulls (4-1 overall). Noah Owens added 13. Kenny Rasmussen (13 points) and Andrew Mitchell (11) scored in double figures for Cascade (0-4).

Bothell 78, Marysville-Getchell 70

MARYSVILLE — Evan Trinidad scored in a team-high 29 points and Victor Maldonado added 21 for the Chargers (0-5 overall), but Bothell pulled away late.

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Lynnwood 57, University Prep 31

Glacier Peak 76, White River 50

Lynden 79, Mountlake Terrace 52

Archbishop Murphy 62, Ingraham 51

Orcas Island at Sultan, canceled

Mariner at Mount Vernon, canceled

Northwest 1B

Grace Academy 67, Lopez Island 46