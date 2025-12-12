President Trump keeps adding articles for impeachment

I read in The Herald that Donald Trump is going to redact the names of persons mentioned in the Epstein files when they are released. After all this waiting for the files to come out, all the delay, all the denials and excuses, and finally after the flames got so hot Trump flip-flopped and said he would release them. But in yet another attempt to keep the truth from America he won’t release any names. It also sounds like there might be some names beside his own in those files, possibly other prominent Americans who obviously don’t want us to know what kind of human beings they are.

So Trump is threatening war in Venezuela and involving himself in the Ukraine-Russian conflict by pressuring Ukraine to give up almost a fourth of its country to Russia, so he can brag about being a peacemaker. And now he’s ordered Secretary of Defense Pet Hegseth to instruct the military to destroy the small boats he claims are running drugs to America while practically ignoring, probably because it makes a lousy photo-op, the tons of fentanyl smuggled across our southern border. And of course it’s all in the hope that we will all forget about the Epstein files.

Better yet by far, Mr. Trump, how about bringing some light and truth to the now sleazy and corrupt office of President of the United States of America so we can be proud of our country again. But I think we all know what route Trump will take. He doesn’t possess the intestinal fortitude to make it right and if this nightmare affair isn’t enough for impeachment and removal from office what in the name of justice in America is?

Don Curtis

Stanwood