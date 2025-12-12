Protect kids’ health care, education from state budget cuts

As we await Gov. Bob Ferguson’s budget proposal, I hope you will join me in calling for a state budget that protects critical investments in early learning, education and health care for Washington’s children and families.

Federal funding cuts and state revenue shortfalls mean Washington is facing a challenging fiscal year, but our youngest residents shouldn’t pay the price. Moms like me want to see our lawmakers tap into our state’s rainy day fund, which was created for this purpose and ensure the mega-rich pay their fair share. That will let us invest in policies that enable parents to go to work, kids to get a quality education, families to stay healthy and our local businesses to thrive.

Every family’s story is different, but as the cost of essentials continues to rise, many of us are living on the edge. I know these challenges firsthand. When my daughter was younger, I had to drop out of the workforce for several years because we could not find affordable child care, which caused real strain. Then I was able to work from home just with the flexibility. In my role at a nonprofit, I meet families here in Everett who are struggling with housing, food insecurity, and support for children with disabilities.

Any further cuts to early learning and child care could push parents out of jobs and into crisis.

We’re counting on the governor and state lawmakers to stand with working families and reject any cuts to critical child care, health and education funding.

Melinda Cervantes

Everett