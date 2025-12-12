Freshmen lead the way for Edmonds-Woodway on Saturday

Prep girls basketball roundup for Dec. 12-13:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Saturday

Non-league

Edmonds-Woodway 52, Bishop Blanchet 49

EDMONDS — Freshman point guard Amara Leckie’s go-ahead 3-pointer with less than 20 seconds left in the game proved to be the game-winner for the Warriors. Edmonds-Woodway (6-0 overall) used a 27-point fourth quarter to come away victorious in a matchup of teams that entered Saturday’s game undefeated.

The Warriors were led by a trio of freshmen. Zaniyah Jones contributed 17 points and 10 rebounds, including three free throws in the final minutes of the game. Sloane Franks got hot in the fourth quarter with 11 points, including three 3-pointers in the final eight minutes. Amelia Faber had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

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Bonney Lake 46, Lake Stevens 44

North Creek 72, Marysville Pilchuck 12

Lynnwood 45, Marysville Getchell 33

Everett 52, Cascade 11

Lynden Christian 50, Archbishop Murphy 47

Orcas Island at Sultan, canceled

Northwest 1B

Grace Academy 31, Lopez Island 25

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

Friday

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorecrest 58, Mountlake Terrace 37

SHORELINE — Anna Usitalo (16 points), Jorja Perrin (14) and Luciana Trujillo (13) each scored in double figures as the Scots (3-3 overall, 1-1 league) picked up their first Wesco win. Mountlake Terrace (3-2, 1-1) was led by Jaliyah Dyson’s 10 points.

Archbishop Murphy 68, Shorewood 19

SHORELINE — Brooke Blachly drilled six 3-point baskets and scored 28 for the Wildcats (3-1 overall, 2-0 league). Karmin Kasberg led Shorewood (0-5, 0-1) with eight points.

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Edmonds-Woodway 63, Lynnwood 26

Wesco 4A

Jackson 61, Mariner 39

MILL CREEK — The Timberwolves (5-0 overall, 1-0 league) were led by Alexis Eichhorn’s 17 points and Makena Devine’s 16.

Glacier Peak at Arlington

Non-league

King’s 66, Kamiak 53

King’s improved to 2-2 overall.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

Stanwood at Ferndale, postponed

Tulalip Heritage at White Swan, canceled

Northwest

Lakewood 79, Oak Harbor 33

Emerald Sound

Bush at Granite Falls, score not reported

Northwest 2B/1B

Darrington at Concrete, canceled

Northwest 1B

Grace Academy 40, Cedar Park Christian (Lynnwood) 28