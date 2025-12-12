Freshmen lead the way for Edmonds-Woodway on Saturday
Published 8:30 pm Friday, December 12, 2025
Prep girls basketball roundup for Dec. 12-13:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
Saturday
Non-league
Edmonds-Woodway 52, Bishop Blanchet 49
EDMONDS — Freshman point guard Amara Leckie’s go-ahead 3-pointer with less than 20 seconds left in the game proved to be the game-winner for the Warriors. Edmonds-Woodway (6-0 overall) used a 27-point fourth quarter to come away victorious in a matchup of teams that entered Saturday’s game undefeated.
The Warriors were led by a trio of freshmen. Zaniyah Jones contributed 17 points and 10 rebounds, including three free throws in the final minutes of the game. Sloane Franks got hot in the fourth quarter with 11 points, including three 3-pointers in the final eight minutes. Amelia Faber had 13 points and 11 rebounds.
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Bonney Lake 46, Lake Stevens 44
North Creek 72, Marysville Pilchuck 12
Lynnwood 45, Marysville Getchell 33
Everett 52, Cascade 11
Lynden Christian 50, Archbishop Murphy 47
Orcas Island at Sultan, canceled
Northwest 1B
Grace Academy 31, Lopez Island 25
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Friday
Wesco 3A/2A South
Shorecrest 58, Mountlake Terrace 37
SHORELINE — Anna Usitalo (16 points), Jorja Perrin (14) and Luciana Trujillo (13) each scored in double figures as the Scots (3-3 overall, 1-1 league) picked up their first Wesco win. Mountlake Terrace (3-2, 1-1) was led by Jaliyah Dyson’s 10 points.
Archbishop Murphy 68, Shorewood 19
SHORELINE — Brooke Blachly drilled six 3-point baskets and scored 28 for the Wildcats (3-1 overall, 2-0 league). Karmin Kasberg led Shorewood (0-5, 0-1) with eight points.
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Edmonds-Woodway 63, Lynnwood 26
Wesco 4A
Jackson 61, Mariner 39
MILL CREEK — The Timberwolves (5-0 overall, 1-0 league) were led by Alexis Eichhorn’s 17 points and Makena Devine’s 16.
Glacier Peak at Arlington
Non-league
King’s 66, Kamiak 53
King’s improved to 2-2 overall.
Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.
Stanwood at Ferndale, postponed
Tulalip Heritage at White Swan, canceled
Northwest
Lakewood 79, Oak Harbor 33
Emerald Sound
Bush at Granite Falls, score not reported
Northwest 2B/1B
Darrington at Concrete, canceled
Northwest 1B
Grace Academy 40, Cedar Park Christian (Lynnwood) 28