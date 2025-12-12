Tulalip Heritage girls and boys basketball teams both win Thursday
Published 9:30 am Friday, December 12, 2025
Prep roundup for Thursday, Dec. 11:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northwest 1B
Tulalip Heritage 54, Shoreline Christian 15
MARYSVILLE — Lilly Jefferson (17 points) and Aylani Lewis (16 points) combined to score 33 as the Hawks (2-0 overall, 2-0 league) picked up a decisive home win.
Non-league
Meadowdale 64, Everett 26
LYNNWOOD — The Mavericks (2-2) got back to .500 with a big win over the Seagulls (2-3). Mia Brockmeyer led Meadowdale with 21 points, while Kaya Powell (15) and Lexi Zardis (12) combined for 27. Akilah Shaw led Everett with 17 points.
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Snohomish at Glacier Peak, canceled
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BOYS BASKETBALL
Northwest 1B
Tulalip Heritage 76, Shoreline Christian 26
MARYSVILLE — The Hawks (3-1, 2-0) leveraged 17 steals to take down the Chargers soundly. Davien Parks led the way with 17 points and six steals while Tokala Black Tomahawk (15 points), Davis Bachand (12 points) and Joshua Davis (10 points) all scored in double digits.
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GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL
Non-league
Jackson 23 Highline 7
Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.
Monroe vs. Inglemoor, canceled