Tulalip Heritage girls and boys basketball teams both win Thursday

The Tulalip Heritage bench reacts to a 3-point shot during the winner-to-state playoff game against Muckleshoot Tribal School on Feb. 18, 2025 in Marysville. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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The Tulalip Heritage bench reacts to a 3-point shot during the winner-to-state playoff game against Muckleshoot Tribal School on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025 in Marysville, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Prep roundup for Thursday, Dec. 11:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northwest 1B

Tulalip Heritage 54, Shoreline Christian 15

MARYSVILLE — Lilly Jefferson (17 points) and Aylani Lewis (16 points) combined to score 33 as the Hawks (2-0 overall, 2-0 league) picked up a decisive home win.

Non-league

Meadowdale 64, Everett 26

LYNNWOOD — The Mavericks (2-2) got back to .500 with a big win over the Seagulls (2-3). Mia Brockmeyer led Meadowdale with 21 points, while Kaya Powell (15) and Lexi Zardis (12) combined for 27. Akilah Shaw led Everett with 17 points.

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Snohomish at Glacier Peak, canceled

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BOYS BASKETBALL

Northwest 1B

Tulalip Heritage 76, Shoreline Christian 26

MARYSVILLE — The Hawks (3-1, 2-0) leveraged 17 steals to take down the Chargers soundly. Davien Parks led the way with 17 points and six steals while Tokala Black Tomahawk (15 points), Davis Bachand (12 points) and Joshua Davis (10 points) all scored in double digits.

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GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL

Non-league

Jackson 23 Highline 7

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

Monroe vs. Inglemoor, canceled